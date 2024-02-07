The Yale Whiffenpoofs Come To 54 Below This February

114 years after their founding, The Yale Whiffenpoofs debut at 54 Below, singing a mix of classic and contemporary favorites!

By: Feb. 07, 2024

The Yale Whiffenpoofs Come To 54 Below This February

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Yale Whiffenpoofs on February 21st, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. 

114 years after their founding, The Yale Whiffenpoofs debut at 54 Below, singing a mix of classic and contemporary favorites! The Whiffenpoofs, America's oldest a cappella group, entertain audiences around the globe with their diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits. Choice selections include “Anything Goes,” by Whiffenpoof alum Cole Porter, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” by Gladys Knight & the Pips, and “I'm Gonna Find Another You,” by John Mayer.

Featuring the vocal talents of Sam Ahn, Josh Gonzalez, Clay Jamieson, Ethan Kopf, Jake Latts, Sebastian Li, Gabby Montuori, Liam Richardson, Avalon Scarola, Sarah Sotomayor, Peter Sykes, Luke Tillitski, Abi Yadegar, and Iris Yang.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 21st, 2024. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) VIPs are $62 (includes $7 in fees) and Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE YALE WHIFFENPOOFS

Every year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, The world's oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group. Founded in 1909, the “Whiffs” began as a senior quartet that met for weekly concerts at Mory's Temple Bar, the famous Yale tavern. Today, the group has become one of Yale's most celebrated traditions, with over a century of musical excellence. Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards, and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts every year. 

Their characteristic white tie and tails, paired with their enthusiasm and humor, have become iconic for audiences all around the United States and across the world. Past Whiffenpoof performance venues include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the White House, the Rose Bowl, and Lincoln Center. The Whiffenpoofs have reached a television audience of more than 175 million in appearances in NBC'S The Sing Off, The West Wing, The Today Show, 60 Minutes, Gilmore Girls, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live, and most recently on the Season 4 finale of the hit television show Glee.

The Whiffenpoofs have sung for Presidents Obama, Bush (41 and 43), Clinton, and Reagan and have toured over twenty countries on six continents almost every year for the last several years. Nonetheless, the Whiffs always feel most at home at Yale on their perennial Monday night engagement at Mory's, where they close each night with the historic Whiffenpoof Song, (which has since been covered by artists like Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby, and Rudy Vallee).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

 

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.




