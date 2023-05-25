The Work of Jessy Tomsko Will Be Featured in Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below

The work of Jessy Tomsko to be featured in Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume 6 - this July at 54 Below.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Jessy Tomsko is a composer/lyricist, writer, performer, vocal director, and music educator based in NY. Her musical In Emily's Words (for which she wrote the book, music, and lyrics) was selected in 2022 for the Michigan State University New Musical Laboratory - a residency which included director Susanna Wolk (& Juliet, Waitress), MD Keiji Ishiguri (On The Quays, Prospect Theater Company), and AEA actor Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd, Hamilton). Her musical The Farmer (Working Title) was workshopped in 2022 at Montclair State University's New Works Initiative - a residency that included her collaborator/director Mia Walker (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress). Furthermore, Jessy's musical Boleyn was performed in concert at TudorCon in Lancaster, PA in 2021, and the piece has been workshopped at Musical Theatre Factory and NY Theatre Barn with director Mia Walker and MD Adam Kaufman (Waitress, 13). Jessy has also been assistant vocal director on Sesame Street and Apple TV's Helpsters, has been a soloist at Carnegie Hall, and as a singer/songwriter has recorded and performed extensively, having shared the stage with such artists as Joan Osborne, Edwin McCain, James McCartney, and Loudon Wainwright. Upcoming: In Emily's Words will be workshopping in NY with producer Scott Delman. Jessy is thrilled to be invited back to participate in the Women Of The Wings series for a second time! @jessytomsko

After five hit editions, the sixth volume of Women of the Wings comes to 54 Below! Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You’ll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music Direction by Nissa Kahle.

Performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta. Stay tuned for addtional cast and creative annoucements.