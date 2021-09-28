The Work Of Lauren Taslitz to Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III at Feinstein's/54 Below

Lauren Taslitz is a librettist-lyricist who splits her time between Chicago and New York. Writing credits include: Regretting Almost Everything (Commissioned by William Finn; Barrington Stage and Feinstein's/54 Below), Join the Club (The Evanston Arts Center and The Skokie Theatre), After They've Gone (Porchlight Music Theatre; NYTB at the Cell), You Gave Me A Sheep (National Asian Artists Project), A Statue of Stature; Prospect Theatre Company) and In My Book (Commission; Coastal Carolina University). Musicals in development include: Bak Chang (Commission by The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle), For the Birds, and Mimosa (Winner, NAMT 15 Minute New Musical Competition, 2020; NY Theatre Barn New Works Series, 2021). A concert version of Mimosa will be presented at the NYPL on Roosevelt Island in October 2021; Mimosa will also be workshopped by 7/8 Collective, a Singapore-based musical theatre company, in November/December 2021.

Lauren's is the 2020 Robert and Stephanie Olmsted MacDowell Fellow. She has also been in residence at The 5th Ave Theatre, The Johnny Mercer Grove at Goodspeed and The Catwalk Institute. Her work has been performed at Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center, Barrington Stage, Carnegie Hall (virtually) and other venues in New York and Chicago.

Lauren has an MFA from NYU-Tisch, a JD from Harvard, and a BS from Princeton. She's been a teaching artist at both Michigan State and Coastal Carolina University. During the pandemic, Lauren assisted William Finn in master classes in lyric writing. In May of 2021, with NY Theatre Barn, she co-produced two live-streamed concerts of work created in those classes. In August 2021, Lauren produced the first reading of William Finn's new song cycle with composer Danny Ursetti, Once Every Hundred Years.

Lauren is a member of The Dramatist's Guild, Maestra, The Women/Trans/GNC Roundtable at The Musical Theatre Factory, and a founding member of HomeBrewed Collective.