The Work Of Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff Will Be Featured in Women of The Wings Volume III at Feinstein's/54 Below
The concert will take place on October 17th at 9:45pm.
The work of Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff will be featured in the third volume of Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 17th at 9:45pm.
Amanda is a composer, actress, and teacher in NYC. She holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theater from The Boston Conservatory, and is a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Advanced Workshop. She is the resident composer for Bluelaces Theater Company. In addition to performing her own music, she has composed and arranged for various projects, including several songs for web series, podcasts, and film. Her music has been performed at Lincoln Center, Prospect Theater Company, The York Theatre Company, NYMF, The Duplex, Green Room 42, The Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall, Feinstein's 54 Below, Good Morning America, and more. She has penned several musicals including Single Rider, The Radium Girls: A Jaw Dropping New Musical, Coming Attraction, HAMLET: A Pop Musical, and many more.
Sami Horneff is a proud graduate of Brown University and an advanced Lyricist/Librettist in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Recent credits include: Single Rider (Lyrics & Book, Off-Broadway); ArtsPower National Touring Theatre's Judy Moody & Stink (Lyrics); The Radium Girls: A Jaw Dropping New Musical (Lyrics & Book, Western Connecticut State University 2020, Winner of Five National Honors at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival); Coming Attraction (Lyrics), a new musical about the life of Hollywood icon Greta Garbo; The Break (Lyrics, Omaha Creative Institute); A Never-Ending Line (Lyrics, Off-Broadway); Across the Sky (Lyrics & Book); Rock and a Hard Place (Music & Lyrics, New York Film Academy); The Under 5ers Web Series (Writer/Producer, 2016 Indie Series Award Nominee for Best Original Song); and two original songs for the feature film A Ring For Christmas (UPtv). Sami's work has also been performed at The Green Room 42, The Metropolitan Room, The Duplex, Prohibition NYC, Northwestern University, The University of Alabama, Lied Center for Performing Arts, and Feinstein's/54 Below. In 2019, she was named a York Theatre Company NEO writer with collaborator Amanda D'Archangelis. www.samihorneff.com.
Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Jace Reinhard, Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.
Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Camille Johnson.
Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code CELEBRATION5 for $5 off main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.