The Work Of Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff Will Be Featured in Women of The Wings Volume III at Feinstein's/54 Below

The work of Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff will be featured in the third volume of Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 17th at 9:45pm.

Amanda is a composer, actress, and teacher in NYC. She holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theater from The Boston Conservatory, and is a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Advanced Workshop. She is the resident composer for Bluelaces Theater Company. In addition to performing her own music, she has composed and arranged for various projects, including several songs for web series, podcasts, and film. Her music has been performed at Lincoln Center, Prospect Theater Company, The York Theatre Company , NYMF, The Duplex , Green Room 42, The Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall, Feinstein's 54 Below, Good Morning America, and more. She has penned several musicals including Single Rider, The Radium Girls: A Jaw Dropping New Musical, Coming Attraction, HAMLET: A Pop Musical, and many more.