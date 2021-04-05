The Wick Theatre Cabaret Welcomes Iconic Entertainers Marilyn Maye and Clint Holmes

The Wick Theatre has announced their newest Cabaret Shows featuring nationally acclaimed artists Marilyn Maye and Clint Holmes. All dinner cabarets and concerts are socially distant and follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Wick Dinner Cabaret

With Legends Radio, Presents Marilyn Maye with Billy Stritch on Piano

Wed, April 7, Thu, April 8, Fri, April 9 and Sat, April 10, 2021 at 6:30pm | Dinner & Show $150

American jazz and cabaret icon, Marilyn Maye will be performing at The Wick accompanied by Billy Stritch on piano. Maye is a beloved entertainer who was one of Ella Fitzgerald's "absolute favorite singers." She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson an unprecedented 76 times and has performed with a list of legends including Count Basie, Charlie Parker, Bucky Pizzarelli, and Michael Feinstein. Maye was also chosen by the prestigious Smithsonian Institution for her recording of "Too Late Now" for inclusion in its Best Performers of the Best Compositions of the 20th Century permanent collection, along with such other singing greats as Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland

"Marilyn Maye has everything. She can belt, and she can sing ballads with the kind of warmth that makes your heart smile. She has theatrical flair that captivates and enthralls, and jazz-spiced chops that can reach notes most singers a third of her age can't even hit in their dreams. She's the real deal, the surviving artist of the American popular singer." Rex Reed, New York Observer.

Wick Dinner Cabaret: Clint Holmes

Thu, April 15, Fri, April16 and Sat, April 17, 2021 at 6:30pm | Dinner & Show $125

The Wick Theatre is thrilled that Las Vegas institution Clint Holmes will be centerstage at the Cabaret. The Grammy nominee, legendary singer, songwriter and entertainer makes every performance an original. His powerful voice and magnetic stage presence embrace the upbeat side of life. When Clint is on stage, anything can happen, and usually does. He is a consummate showman, performer, recording artist, and one of the country's finest vocalists. Whether he is singing contemporary classics, or stirring original pieces, every performance is a one-of-a-kind mesmerizing and unforgettable experience.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway Boca Raton, Florida 33487.