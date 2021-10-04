The Virtual Performers Presents BACK ON BROADWAY

The virtual performers will be premiering "Back on Broadway" on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST! This is a free virtual event, no tickets are required!

"Back on Broadway will feature a cast from around the world. Tune in to watch The Virtual Performers "Back on Broadway" on their YouTube channel (The Virtual Performers), as their talented cast celebrates shows that are returning to the stage!

The show will feature selections from Hamilton, Wicked, Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and more!

The Virtual Performers Artistic Team: Danielle Russell (Founder & Artistic Director), Emily Stein (Administrative Assistant), and Macy Swanton (Media Manager). The cast includes: Abbey Mavrakis, Adah Christian, Addie Finley, Ahmira Elyard-Jaeger, Alexis Tuchinda, Amanda LoCoco, Ana Hormechea, Andrea Lara, Arabella Flanagan, Brianna Hohenfeld, Caroline Pihlwret, Carson Christ, Christopher Kranenburg, Courtney Moon, Elena Bertacchi, Emily Ennis, Emily Stein, Emma Aleckson, Emma King, Eryn Bartz, Gabriel Hawkins, Gabrielle Baker, Greta Cardozo, Isabella Fugazzotto, Jaida Leigh Miller, Jennifer Holmes, Jessica Watson, Jillian Summers, Joe Dudley, Jordyn Foley, Juliana smith- Etienne, Kari Belle King, Kasia Shadbolt, Kaylie Rubinaccio, Kyra Anthony, Lauren Watt, Lexine Calderon, Liza Marie Johnston, Mackenzie Currie, Macy Swanton, Malin Hayden, Marian Monica Llorente, Molly Killough, Mora Schigelone, Nancy Allsop, Nathan Song, Nathaniel Calleja, Peyton Zaletsky, Rhea Santos, Sarah Day, Shawday Graves, Shawn Gordon, Skylar Ebron, Sophia Johns, Tali Golergant, Toni Stathopoulos, Veronica Martell, Zamir Gorden

For more info about this production and future productions, please visit TheVirtualPerformers.com.