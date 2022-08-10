The Songs Of Eamonn O'Dwyer Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents an evening of British composer & lyricist Eamonn O'Dwyer's moving, funny and bittersweet songs. A multi-award-winning writer, Eamonn's work was last heard in New York at the 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals in 2021, where his outrageous Fanny & Stella was performed by a host of Broadway stars including Judy Kuhn, Heath Saunders, and Mason Alexander Park, directed by Stephen Brackett.

The evening will feature songs from Eamonn's vast catalog of shows, including Fanny & Stella, Mrs. Beeton Says, The House of Mirrors & Hearts, and his critically acclaimed retelling of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which premiered at London's celebrated home of new musicals, The Other Palace. There will also be a chance to hear some brand new songs from Unexpected Beautiful, a new collaboration with NYC-based writer SEVAN.

Eamonn will be joined by Broadway's own Olivier Award-winning Stephen Ashfield (Book of Mormon); rising star of London's West End Alex Young (Into The Woods, Carousel); star of stage and screen Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Monsoon Wedding), SEVAN (Evita, "Madam Secretary"), and renowned London cabaret artist Hartley Wilson. The musical director will be Emily Marshall. Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear the songs of a distinctive and powerful voice in British musical theatre.

The Songs of Eamonn O'Dwyer plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on 22nd September, at 9.30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.