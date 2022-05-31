Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE SKIVVIES
Special guests include two time Tony Winner Michael Cerveris, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Lesli Margherita, Leslie McDonel, Amy Hillner Larsen, and more.

May. 31, 2022  

The Skivvies to Present Tony Viewing Show at Joe's Pub

The Skivvies will be presenting a Tony Awards viewing show at Joe's Pub! This year's show will start at 7:45 with a pre show and then performances on every commercial break throughout the entire broadcast. Special guests for this years show include:

Two time Tony Winner Michael Cerveris, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Lesli Margherita, Leslie McDonel, Amy Hillner Larsen, Jonathan Hoover (Inappropriate Patti), Diane Phelan, Jennifer Sanchez and Sutton Lee Seymour

The Skivvies are Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina.

The band for this show includes Nate Hopkins, Debbie Christine Tjong, Josh Roberts, and Rob Morrison.

Tickets are available at The Public Theatre's website https://publictheater.org/programs/joes-pub/



