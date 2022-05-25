Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The National Arts Club Presents A Concert Salute To The LGBTQ+ Community On June 20

The Pride Month performance is hosted by KT Sullivan and starring David LaMarr, Marieann Meringolo, and Darnell White.

May. 25, 2022  

The National Arts Club and the Mabel Mercer Foundation presents a concert salute to the LGBTQ+ community on Monday, June 20 at 8:00 PM.

Together, they perform such favorites as "Hey Big Spender," "Whatever Lola Wants," "I Am What I Am," "Fifty Percent," "Buddy's Blues," "If I Were a Rich Man," plus a variety of sensational songs by Billy Joel, Janis Ian, Stephen Sondheim and others.

Free with registration.

