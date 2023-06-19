The Music of Amy Andrews and Julie Richardson To Be Featured In WOMEN OF THE WINGS, Volume 6 At 54 Below

The work of Amy Andrews and Julie Richardson will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 6 on July 29th at 9:30pm.

Amy Andrews is a New York City-based librettist, lyricist, and dramaturg who is passionate about intersectional feminism, storytelling, and theater as a driver of social change. Her writing projects include THE AMERICAN DREAM (book/lyrics, music by Isabel Guzmán, produced at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival), TO THE LIGHTHOUSE (book/lyrics, music by Julie Richardson, in development), and PRETERM (book/lyrics, music by Kat Zimmerman, in development). Amy has provided dramaturgical support for several new shows in development, and in 2023, she served on the reading committee for the musical podcast Bite-Sized Broadway. With collaborator Hayley Goldenberg, Amy co-founded WOMEN & THEATRE, a community project and podcast that explores the experiences of people of marginalized genders in the theater industry. Amy is a proud alumna of Scripps College, a member of Maestra and the Dramatists Guild, and a founding member of the Musical Theatre Writing Collective.

Julie Richardson is a musical theater composer, orchestrator, music director and sound designer. Her musical Hack, Punt, Tool written with collaborators Daniel Levine, Rachel Bowens-Rubin, Zara Barryte, and Danbee Kim was produced in 2012 by the MIT Musical Theater Guild, and had a revival with the same group with a revised book and score in 2017. She is currently working on an adaptation of Virginia Woolf's To the Lighthouse with collaborator Amy Andrews. Julie is also a YouTube creator with a channel called Finishing the Score, in which she invites viewers to follow along with her songwriting journey and learn new skills along the way. Her video topics range from composition and lyric techniques to music software and audio gear. More information about Julie's work can be found at www.jhrichardson.com. She lives in Boston with her wife, daughter and two cats.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an ongoing concert series that celebrates new work and classic favorites in an epic evening in New York City. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Previously announced writers of Volume 6 include Stephanie Turci and Jessy Tomsko, with performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers – and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30pm.

