The Music Of Moira Lo Bianco and Rory Michelle Sullivan Will Be Featured In Women Of The Wings Volume III at Feinstein's/54 Below

The music of Moira Lo Bianco and Rory Michelle Sullivan will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 17th at 9:45pm.

Composer and pianist Moira Lo Bianco embraces a multifaceted approach to composition. She traverses musical styles in creating works from concert music to multidisciplinary projects. Exploration and inclusion are core goals that Moira has nurtured over the years, spanning from classical and folk, to jazz and contemporary styles. She merges these experiences in her work, weaving together popular and arcane, East and West, notation and improvisation.



Rory Michelle Sullivan is a singer-songwriter, composer-librettist, musician, and Jewish educator. She is working with her co-composer Jonathan Shanes and dramaturg Erica Riddick on the very singable musical, Rising in Love, about interracial Jewish couple Rosie and Scott overcoming their deepest fears to make modern love work - and the sometimes supportive, occasionally zany friends who influence their decisions. Rory Michelle is a member of the Dramatists Guild, the Alliance for Jewish Theatre, and is a Jewish Rock Radio artist. Find more about Rory Michelle's music, her work in Jewish communities, and her four studio albums (including Rising in Love Concept Album, co-composed with Moira Lo Bianco) at www.rorymichelle.com.

Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Jace Reinhard, Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Camille Johnson.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code CELEBRATION5 for $5 off main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and additional information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.