The music of Kat Siciliano to be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 7 at The Green Room 42 on February 1 at 7pm.

Kat Siciliano is a composer, vocalist, and singer-songwriter based in Philadelphia. Her music often draws inspiration from stories and folktales, and falls somewhere between the folk, jazz, pop, and musical-theater genres. Her first musical, Eve, premiered in its read-through form to a sold out crowd at 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Fest, and was awarded an audience-choice “Fringie” Award in Theater.

Kat is a winner of the Write Out Loud Contest, and her song “Falling” can be found on the Write Out Loud Vol. 3 EP featuring Ciara Renée, additionally performed at 54 Below by Eleri Ward. Her EP Farewell Tour with her band Kat & the Hooligans was released in 2022. Her latest solo single, “From the Trees,” also released in 2022, is an invented mythological love story told through the eyes of a sentient forest. She has also written music for popular Philadelphia-area attractions, Adventure Aquarium and Eastern State Penitentiary, and has penned several songs for prominent artists in the Philadelphia jazz community.

The Green Room 42 presents Women of The Wings Volume 7 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm. Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing. Music direction by Andrea Yohe. Stay tuned for additional creative and cast announcements!

