The Music Of Christine Hand Jones And Kenady Sean To Be Featured In WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The music of Kenady Sean and Christine Hand Jones will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 7 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm at The Green Room 42.

Christine Hand Jones (composer, lyricist, & bookwriter) is a singer-songwriter, performer, and professor. Christine teaches writing at Southern Methodist University, and she holds a PhD in literary studies from the University of Texas at Dallas, which she earned largely by writing about the music and lyrics of Bob Dylan. Interested in the intersections of music and literature, her recent academic work has focused on Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, The Band, and Paul Simon. When she's not in the classroom, Christine brings her dual literary and musical background into her work as the co-writer of The Scarlet Letter Musical, and her musical settings of Shakespeare's lyrics have been featured in several productions of Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, and Love's Labour's Lost. As a singer-songwriter, Christine's soulful folk-rock has been a mainstay of the Dallas-Fort Worth live music scene for over 20 years. Her most recent album, Standing on the Shoulders, is a tribute to family in all its messy beauty, and it wraps its intimate story-telling in a combination of bluegrass instrumentation, lush strings and ethereal vocals. Find out more at christinehand.com.

Kenady Sean (composer, lyricist & bookwriter) is currently working on three musical projects other than The Scarlet Letter Musical. The Birthmark was featured in Theatre Now's Soundbites Festival in 2024. We Can Do It! was an award-winning festival participant of the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival. The Scarlet Letter Musical recently had a concert at Green Room 42 produced by Musicalwriters.com and Broadway DNA. The Scarlet Letter Musical is also a SheNYC Festival semi-finalist in 2022 and a Moxie Incubator Finalist in 2023. Beyond Perfection and The Scarlet Letter Musical have both had a workshop produced by or in conjunction with The Table Co/lab, now SheDFW. Kenady graduated with an MBA and a BS in Music Business from Dallas Baptist University where she received the Texas Business Hall of Fame Scholarship. She currently is the regional moderator of Texas for Maestra Music, and hopes to improve gender parity in the musical theatre business. She is also a graduate of Theatre Resource Unlimited's Producer Mentor Program.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.

Previous cast and creative announcements include Jordan Eagle, Carissa Navarra, and Kat Siciliano. Music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Follow @womenofthewings on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.

Women of The Wings Volume 7 plays at The Green Room 42 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Comments