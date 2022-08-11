The Harvard-Yale Cantata plays 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, again presents a cast of (mostly) Harvard and Yale grads and current students in The Seventh Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata: A New Chapter. Come join us as the Harvard-Yale Cantata goes on a new path!

Most years, the Cantata, like the Regatta, is a competition. We've pitted Harvard songs and performers against Yale songs and performers. Yale leads the series, 5 to 1, but some of those victories have happened with razor-thin margins, owing to the high quality of everyone's work. This year, the victorious Yale team, headed by music director and team captain Farrah Rothman, will oversee a departure from the competitive format. This just feels like a time we should all be working together. Farrah (Yale '19) and producer Tom Toce (Yale '78) are planning a program featuring alumni performers and songs from Yale, Harvard, and lots of other Ivy and non-Ivy League colleges. Keep your eye on this space for updated information about all the special songs and performers we add to the mix.

The Harvard and Yale songwriters will include perennial Cantata favorite John Forster ("Entering Marion"), Matt Corriel (Moss Hart Award winner for Intervention), and Tom Toce (MAC Award winner for "Shalom, Santa"). Past judges (and Princeton alums) Bob Stillman (Tony nominations as a performer for Dirty Blonde and as a songwriter for Urban Cowboy) and Cheryl Davis (winner of a Writers' Guild Award and a Kleban Award) will also contribute songs.

Additional performers and songwriters will be announced as the date approaches.



"The Harvard-Yale Cantata" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, September 15, at 9:30. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($65 premium) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.