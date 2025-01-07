Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
The Green Room 42 to Present BROADWAY UNPLUGGED MATINEE: FROM THE STUDIO TO THE STAGE

Featuring students from Adam Ross Glickman's Vocal Coaching/Performance Studio, with SPECIAL GUEST: Broadway's Alex Joseph Grayson.

By: Jan. 07, 2025
The Green Room 42 to Present BROADWAY UNPLUGGED MATINEE: FROM THE STUDIO TO THE STAGE Image
Join in for an unforgettable concert featuring the incredible talents of singers and performing artists from Adam Ross Glickman's (Performer From: The Sound of Music, Disney Music Group, Vice TV and more) Voice and Performance Studio. From seasoned professionals to passionate creators who simply love to SING, this showcase is brimming with artistry and heart. The performance will take place on Sunday, January 12th at 1pm. 

Experience Broadway Songs like never before, with beloved classics you'll be humming along to and hidden gems that will leave you inspired. It's the perfect way to spend an afternoon celebrating the power of music, creativity, and the joy of performance.

Featured Performers: Kait Hickey, Alex Blanton, Kathleen Yeager, Claudette Francyne, Rosie Prieto, Klenton Sanchez, Penny Butler-Schillinger, Kodi Ernewein, Laura Arcaro, Mia Tucker, J.D. Brookshire.

Pianist, MD: Peter Leigh-Nilsen; Vocal Coach, Performing Artist: Adam Ross Glickman; Special Guest: Broadway's Alex Joseph Grayson.

