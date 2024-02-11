The Green Room 42 to Present BESTIES OF BROADWAY This Month

The performance will be held on February 22nd.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

The Green Room 42 will present Besties of Broadway on Thursday, February 22 at 9:30pm, celebrating Galentine's day with iconic Broadway bestie anthems. This performance will also be livestreamed.

Co-produced by NYC-based besties Julie Biancheri and Aly Marie Mazzie.

Besties of Broadway will play at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, February 22 at 9:30pm+Livestream. Tickets start at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at the button below.

Featuring Julie Biancheri (Bachelorette Duets, 54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops, 54 Sings AJR, Annie at Athens Theatre), Aly Marie Mazzie (Vanities at Millbrook Playhouse, 54 Sings Bandstand, 54 Sings Galavant), Desmond Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Alec Ludacka (The Perfect Game, Bachelorette Duets, Stupid Boring Straight People), Sam Marzella (Preludes, As You Like It), Ashley Oviedo (Nuncracker, 54 Sings Taylor Swift: Musical Theatre Edition, 54 Sings Barbie), Laura Coleman (54 Sings Galavant, Rocky Horror at Bar Nine), Anthony Cangiamia (Elf the Musical, 54 Sings Bandstand, Thank You, Mr. Sondheim), Flynn Byun (Miss Saigon, 54 Sings Bandstand, 54 Sings Allegiance), Justin Abarca (That's My Song, The Magical Journey of Arlekina, Bachelorette Duets), Hannah Jane Jennings (Grease, Romeo & Juliet, Seussical), Will Boone (Friends! The Musical Parody, Millenials Are Killing Musicals), Troy Tripicchio (Friends! The Musical Parody, And Just Like That!), Hannah Beatt (Shrek the Musical, 9 to 5 the Musical), Amanda Fawell (Guys and Dolls, Elf, Little Mermaid), Holden Davenport (Guys and Dolls), Jordan Sledd (Bachelorette Duets, Kinky Boots, Dog Man: The Musical), Michelle Moughan (The Other Two, A Chorus Line), Adina Paciello (Blippi the Musical), Maddy Mackarey (AIDA Cruise Lines, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Walnut Street Theatre), Briar Magee (TikTok Star), and Eve Tjoumakaris (Marie in Tomorrowland).

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42




