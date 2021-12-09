The Green Room 42 Gives Voice To Genuinely Queer Theatre With TOTALED: A New Musical

The Green Room 42 has announced that they will be presenting the world premiere concert version of Totaled: A New Musical written by Richard Eyler (Averno's Bittersummer), with music by Tyler McCall and Janeen Garcia.

The concert will be directed by Daniella Caggiano (Fun Home), with music direction by Janeen Garcia (Avernos' Willow, Over and Out, and Bittersummer Albums) and a cast spearheaded by some of New York's most promising up and coming young artists.

The concert itself will be starting the new year with a bang; 9:30 PM on Thursday January 13th, 2022, the same day as the release of the show's highlights album.

Totaled was originally conceptualized by ex-averno creator Richard Eyler (Averno's Bittersummer) who wrote the lyrics and book with music by Tyler McCall (Swan Lake Rock Opera) and Janeen Garcia (Averno's Willow, Over and Out, and Bittersummer Musicals). The piece follows the last night Clay saw his long time ex-friend and ex-partner Paige as they hang out together in their hometown of Pluto, PA for the first time in four years. Their desperation was enough to bring them back to one another, but is it enough to keep them from falling apart all over again? The piece explores queer identity from the perspective of someone who embraces it and someone who hides from it; ultimately peeling back the layers of what it means to be a young queer person in modern day America with a supernatural twist.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts.

The concert production is being produced by Eyler and Ali Regan. The cast features Richard Eyler, Tyler McCall, Janeen Garcia, Justine Verheul (Swan Lake Rock Opera), and Lissa Carandang-Sweeney (Closed Seams). The musicians consist of Kyle Boardman on the piano, Gregory Boyer on percussion, Juan Dela Luz Muniz on Guitar, Amber Soik on violin, and Sofia Sangiorgio on woodwinds.