The Green Room 42 Announces August Cabaret Lineup, Including Sis, Joe Serafini, and More

The Green Room 42 has announced their August line-up for in-person cabaret performances. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor).

As previously announced, The Green Room 42 has launched $5 tickets in celebration of their 5th Anniversary: five $5 tickets will be available for every show through February 14, 2023.

In addition to live, in-person cabaret performances, The Green Room 42 also offers their popular Rooftop Movie Series on the outdoor terrace, as well as the specially curated Celebrity Cruises Rooftop Garden Cinema Series bringing the cruise line's magical Rooftop Garden experience to the skyline of New York.

For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6



DAVID BYRNE'S GUIDE TO AUTISM



Growing Up

2021 NYFA Grant Recipient

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

"Growing Up: David Byrne's Guide to Autism" is an exploration of what makes us human, with the awareness that none of us really know what we're doing. This show, written by LILLIA WOODBURY, is intended to be a celebration of life and community, featuring songs from her musicals: Greta and the Absent Heart and Science Isn't Fair.

Featuring GIANNA GANNON, RACHEL GREENFELD, GIANNI GIZZI, ALEXANDRA JUNE, SARAH LYNN MARION, MARY MENDEZ RIZZO, CHARLOTTE PEARL, MADDIE RYAN, DUSTY SANDERS, and KIWI VILLALOBOS

LILLIA is a vibrant composer who loves exploring how music can tell stories. She has a distinct musical style, pulling from artists such as: Ben Folds, Tori Amos, David Byrne, & Anais Mitchell. As a recent graduate of the Musical Theatre Writers Collective, she's very grateful to her friends and mentors who believe in her. She wants to thank everyone for leaving their homes and taking the time to see this show.

MONDAY, AUGUST 8



AT THIS PERFORMANCE...



GR42 Residency

Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, & Alternates performing their favorite songs

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from INTO THE WOODS; THE MUSIC MAN; COME FROM AWAY; BETWEEN THE LINES; BEETLEJUICE; and PARADISE SQUARE.

STEPHEN DEANGELIS continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, August 8th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 156th edition of the series are JORDAN BARBOUR (Standby for the roles of Bob, Kevin T., Kevin J. and Oz in the Broadway production of Come from Away), DELPHI BORICH (Standby for the roles of Little Red Ridinghood, Lucinda, Florinda and Rapunzel in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods), ETHAN LAFAZAN (Understudy for the role of Winthrop in the Broadway revival of The Music Man), MARTIN LANDRY (Standby for the roles of Dr. Ducharme/Rapskullio/Dad in the Off Broadway production of Between the Lines), JAY MCKENZIE (Understudy for the role of Washington Henry in the Broadway production of Paradise Square), and DIANE PHELAN (Standby for the roles of Cinderella, Lucinda, Cinderella's Stepmother, Rapunzel, Florinda and Little Red Ridinghood in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods). Musical Director/Accompanist will be EUGENE GWOZDZ.



NIKISHA WILLIAMS

CELEBRATION OF RISING BLACK ARTISTS



Featuring performers from MJ The Musical, Hamilton, Waitress, & Moulin Rouge

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

A Celebration of Rising Black Artists aims to showcase black performers amid the various journeys within their career. With voices that need to be heard amongst the Broadway community, this concert presents artists currently on the rise to great things. The next generation of singers, writers, and producers will take the stage, displaying virtuosic artistry that span all areas of musical theater. Featuring performers from MJ The Musical, Hamilton, Waitress, and Moulin Rouge, this will be a night you do not want to miss. Come experience what is only the beginning for these artists and witness their rise to the top!

NIKISHA WILLIAMS is originally from Mobile, Alabama. She holds a Master's degree in Choral Conducting and a Bachelor's degree in Vocal Performance from The University of Southern Mississippi. Williams also spent three years as Director of Choirs at White Station High School in Memphis, TN where she received the Outstanding Young Music Educator award. Her Regional Theater credits include: The Color Purple; Memphis; Hairspray. Broadway touring credits include: The Color Purple(Swing/Celie U/S); Hamilton(Ensemble/Schuyler Sisters U/S).

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

SIS



25

From Broadway's National Tour of Oklahoma

9:30 / Tickets begin at $15

You've seen her on TV! You've seen her in cities across America! And now she's back in NYC for one night only! SIS' Greenroom 42 Debut "25" will explore and showcase her journey as a musical theatre performer from then to now and all in between. Join her as Sis prepares to turn 25 and gives a special view into her life as a performer.

SIS is an Artist, Activist, and Sister to the people. Being from Houston, Texas SIS has always dreamt big. With a mission in life of franchising the disenfranchised, she loves changing the narrative. From organizing protest to performing across America. SIS does it all!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

JOE SERAFINI

Seb on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - part of the first openly queer couple in Disney's HSM franchise

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

JOE SERAFINI leaped from student to star when plucked from University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department, bringing the lovable Seb Matthew Smith to life on the runaway hit High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Join him in his debut cabaret at the Green Room 42 for an unforgettable and intimate celebration of the radio hits and Broadway standards that shaped Joe into the iconic artist he is today on the musical stage and the silver screen.

JOE SERAFINI is an actor, singer & musician currently starring as Seb on the Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. A Pittsburgh native, he has been performing on stage regionally for most of his life. He is a recent alum of the University of Michigan, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts studying Musical Theatre. He currently resides in Los Angeles, CA, with frequent visits to NYC any chance he gets!

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

ROBBIE ROZELLE

Party Mix

BroadwayWorld Award best director; multiple BroadwayWorld Award nominations

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Acclaimed entertainer ROBBIE ROZELLE debuts at Green Room 42 with a brand new residency called "Party Mix." Described by BroadwayWorld as "one part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller," Robbie intends to show all of his parts. Drawn from his various hit shows as well as new material and special guests, and featuring musical direction and arrangements by YASUHIKO FUKUOKA and members of Rozelle's band (dubbed "The Roundabout Reduction"), Monday nights have never been so fun.

ROBBIE ROZELLE is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show "Songs From Inside My Locker" was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at Feinstein's/54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album "Wild and Free," which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums; and he is the co-host of the popular podcast "Gay Card Revoked."



CHERRY POPPINS

Disnified

An Unofficial Disney Concert

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

"Disnified" is an unofficial pop/rock concert full of your favorite Disney songs. With new arrangements and musical direction from Danny K. Bernstein, the concert is sure to invoke nostalgia and bring you back to when you first saw these magical moments come to life on screen. Sprinkled with jokes and stories throughout, "Disnified" will leave you with not just a smile, but a beautiful message as well.

CHERRY POPPINS is NYC's Pastel Punk Pop Princess, with her roots in Michigan. In addition to performing weekly in bars throughout Manhattan, she has also produced and hosted fundraisers for various organizations, like Planned Parenthood, The Ali Forney Center and Democrats Abroad. Recently, she was seen competing at National Comedy Queen in Orlando, Fl. Her mission in drag is to spread laughter, love and awareness.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19



SCARLET ENVY & DAPHNE ALWAYS



"Two in the Pink"

8:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

SCARLET ENVY & DAPHNE ALWAYS reunited on stage for one night only at Green Room 42! 'Two in the Pink' features cabaret pop covers and stories about sex gone good, gone bad, and gone by.

SCARLET ENVY of RuPaul's Drag Race fame, was most recently was featured on Paramount's iCarly. While touring the world with live shows, Scarlet returns to the screen with her role in Only Worn Once, debuting 2023. A career spanning stage, music, television and film culminates in this wine soaked cabaret.

DAPHNE ALWAYS (she/her) is a trans cabaret artist based in New York. While she is mostly known as a singer and hostess at Joe's Pub, The Laurie Beechman Theater, and Club Cumming, among others, she makes her debut as an accompanist on piano in Two in the Pink! Daphne's performances have appeared on WNYC, her modeling featured in New York Magazine, and her album, Live at Joe's Pub, can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and the rest.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20



GABRIEL TAYLOR



"So Far"

A Musical Memoir

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

In 2018, I began to write a cabaret about Love, Relationships, and Mental Health. The show was set to premiere downtown in February 2020. The week of the show, my father passed away. When the show was finally set to open again, COVID-19 shut down Performing Arts in the country. 2 years have passed and the show has evolved into a story of a young adult looking back on years of hardship, loss, and showtunes to find a glimmer of hope within the dark.

GABRIEL TAYLOR is an Actor, Singer, Mover, based in NYC with a Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance with a Concentration in Musical Theatre from New York University.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21



NYC'S 4TH ANNUAL NF HOPE CONCERT



A Benefit for Neurofibromatosis

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

An impressive collection of Broadway talent will come together on Sunday, August 21, 2022 for New York City's fourth annual NF Hope Concert. The spectacular evening of entertainment will raise awareness and financial support for the Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors, which can grow on any nerve in the body without warning. There is no cure and until very recently, there has been no treatment, despite the fact that it is more prevalent than Cystic Fibrosis, hereditary Muscular Dystrophy, Huntington's Disease, and Tay Sachs combined.

This year's incredible line up includes: JENN GAMBATESE (Mrs. Doubtfire, School Of Rock, Wicked, Tarzan), JAMIE KAREN (Man Of La Mancha, Jersey Boys), TARI KELLY (Mr. Saturday Night, Groundhog Day, Something Rotten, Anything Goes), JEFF LEIBOW (NF Hope Concert Co-Founder, Jersey Boys, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), NASIA THOMAS (Caroline Or Change, Last Five Years, Beautiful), AVERY RAUSCH (an up and coming Broadway artists living with Neurofibromatosis)

The NF Hope Concerts were founded in Las Vegas by former Jersey Boys star, Jeff Leibow and his wife, Melody, after their daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis (NF) at nine months old. The event brings together incredible local talent and national headliners for an evening of entertainment in support of a wonderful cause.

The NF Hope Concerts have raised over $1.3 Million for the cause and won't stop until there is a cure for this disorder and the 128,000 living with it in this country.

MONDAY, AUGUST 22



AISHA JACKSON



Love & Light

From Broadway's Beautiful, Paradise Square, Waitress, & Frozen

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The first time AISHA JACKSON did this concert was in Atlanta in 2020! Although she desired for it to be her first solo concert in NYC, Covisha had other plans. She shifted gears and performed it virtually instead, and the Zoom room overflowed with love, joy, and healing. The time has finally come to do it LIVE in New York City! You'll get a little jazz, a sprinkle of pop, some good ol gospel, and a few Broadway classics done HER way. She promises you'll walk away with a smile on your face and a little pep in your step.

Music direction by ALLEN LOUIS and special appearances by CHARITY DAWSON, SHOSHANA BEAN, JASON HOWLAND, and THE JACKSON FAMILY

AISHA JACKSON was born and raised in College Park, GA where she grew up singing in church with her family. At a young age, she realized her desire to utilize her God-given gifts to spread joy and inspiration. In 2013, months after earning a Bachelor of Arts in Musical Theatre from the University of Northern Colorado, she moved to New York City with five bags and A LOT of faith! She had about one hundred fifty dollars to her name and no job, but she was committed to making her dreams a reality. After working regionally at the Arvada Center, the American Repertory Theatre, and Olney Theatre Center, she made her Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She's gone on to be in the Original Broadway Casts of Paradise Square, Waitress, and Frozen the musical, where she made history as the first Black woman to portray the role of Anna on Broadway. Last fall, she played Snow White in the world premiere of Once Upon A One More Time at Shakespeare Theatre Company. She's beyond grateful for the opportunities she's been given thus far, and intends to continue breaking down barriers to create more roles for Black women to lead and shine bright! Because REPRESENTATION Matters!



NATHAN LUCREZIO



The Rifferdancer

From Broadway's DIANA The Musical, Aladdin, Cinderella, and more

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Who in New York City can serve you Beyonce riffs with the dance moves of Michael Flatley? His name is NATHAN LUCREZIO, and he is The Rifferdancer. Nathan's incredible vocal abilities, combined with his Broadway career and dance skills, will be sure to wow and impress audiences for a one of a kind night of musical entertainment. Spanning music from Beyonce, Sam Smith, Adele, Allen Stone, "DIANA The Musical", and much more, he'll be joined by a four piece band and special guest vocalists. Nathan will also debut song selections from his original musical "UnHeard", based on his journey of defeating cancer in 2007. All of this in one show? You have to see it to believe it.

NATHAN LUCREZIO was recently seen as Andrew Morton in the Broadway and Netflix production of "DIANA The Musical". Since its closing in December of 2021, Nathan has played Silky in The New York City Center's Production of "The Life", held a second reading of his original musical "UnHeard", joined "The Boy Band Project", and played Ken in "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at North Shore Music Theatre. Nathan made his Broadway debut in Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" and then went on to join the Disney hit "Aladdin" on Broadway for four and a half years. Other notable credits include The Broadway National Tour of "A Chorus Line", "SMASH", and "The Equalizer". He is also a recording artist who has released five singles and an album entitled "Nathan Lucrezio Covers Volume 1". Nathan grew up studying Irish Dance and competed twice at the World Irish Dancing Championships before graduating from Penn State University with a BFA in Musical Theater. He has also performed numerous times as a soloist at well known NYC venues such as 54 Below, Broadway Sessions, and Haswell Greens. Nathan sends love to all his friends, family, and his agents at BWA, as well as The Green Room 42 for asking him to do this concert.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25



JASPER KUMP



The Best Is Yet to Come

MAC Award Nominee

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

MAC Award Nominee JASPER KUMP makes his Green Room 42 debut with "The Best Is Yet to Come" a warm, soulful collection of jazz standards about hope, life and love. Join in celebrating his latest album release of the same name as Jasper pays tribute to his vocal idols including Mel Torme, Shirley Horn, Sarah Vaughn, Donny Hathaway and many more - featuring a brilliantly talented jazz quartet. Don't miss Jasper "...dreamily crooning" (Talkin' Broadway) as he "...sings with fervent passion." (ShowMusic Magazine) in his first NYC show in over a decade.

JASPER KUMP is an acclaimed singer and songwriter who burst onto the New York jazz/cabaret scene in 2004 with a spontaneous performance at Bette Midler's Hulaween Gala where he sang to legendary diva Patti LaBelle who exclaimed, "This boy can sang!" In 2005 he performed at The Player's Club, The Duplex and Helen's garnering a MAC Award nomination for Best New York Debut - Male. He's been singing and writing songs since the age of 11 and has performed throughout the United States and Europe. At 18 he performed with Horst Jankowski and his orchestra for a gala hosted by President Reagan following his famous "tear down this wall" speech in Berlin. He studied, performed and competed in vocal jazz in college and has sung with numerous vocal groups over the years, most recently the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles which included performances with Conan O'Brien and Hank Azaria at the Hollywood Bowl as part of Simpsons Take the Bowl. The Best is Yet to Come is Jasper's fifth release following Right Here, Right Now (2020), Starfish + Coffee Live (2007), Sunday in New York (2005) and Real (1996).



CHRISTINE PEDI: A PEDI PARTY



Musical Comedy, Conversations and Cocktails with this Sirius XM "ON BROADWAY" Host

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

CHRISTINE PEDI the "Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters etc) thru her long association with the legendary off Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway having performed in companies all over the world including London's West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore & DEEtroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Hollywood (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone etc) as well as an LA Ovation & NAACP Award. She also brought her collection of Divas to off B'ways long running Newsical the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody written by Forbidden Broadway's creator Gerard Allessandrini. On Broadway she played Mama Morton (yes just one character...all night) in the 2nd Chicago (THE longest running AMERICAN musical BTW). Her Broadway debut was in Little Me with Martin Short & Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber (well not opposite ... she was in the basement of the Longacre Theatre talking into a microphone while he was acting and smoking on stage but it was dynamic) in Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio directed by Robert Falls. Speaking of radio she is the daily host of SiriusXM Radio's "On Broadway" channel playing music of the stage & screen and interviewing Show Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9am-3pm ch 72). On Saturdays, she and the "aMAHzing" Seth Rudetsky co-host the "Dueling Divas". Fans of Howard Stern can hear her provide the occasional celebrity voice on his Sirius morning show. Off Broadway she played the title role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas. At The York Theatre she performed in Jerry's Girls and the coveted (yes COVETED!) Joann Worley track in The Mad Show as well as the Lanie Kazan role in My Favorite Year. She's appeared in many incarnations of The A Train Plays, The 24 Hour Plays, and many glorious Project Shaws. Her cabaret show Great Dames has won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and has played NYC, Los Angeles, London, South Africa & beyond. There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness her holiday show has been a seasonal staple in NYC since 2008. She's performed in that "cutie patootie" John McD's Cabaret Corner on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and sung in many major NYC venues & cruiseships including Birdland, Feinsteins/54 Below, The Iridium, The Metropolitan Room, The Algonquin, The Laurie Beechman, Avery Fisher Hall, Don't Tell Mamas...and the QE2...AND she's performed for President & Mrs. Clinton (playing a singing Hillary!). Fans of "The Sopranos" may recognize her as Mrs. Bobby Baccala (4 scenes, 5 lines ... dead. BUT he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti!). She has many popular comic videos on YouTube including some posted by drunk fans filming with iPhones on nights that she wasn't "camera ready" but she forgives them because it's all about the looooooooove... and the musical comedy. dammit. Her "Shit Liza Says" videos are widely popular.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28



ELLIE FISHMAN & EMMA SOHLBERG



Two Reds: The Return

A female-powered benefit concert raising money for National Abortion Funds

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

ELLIE FISHMAN & EMMA SOHLBERG (the "Two Reds") joined forces in 2017 for a benefit concert for Planned Parenthood - one global pandemic and several constitutional crises later, they're back again to raise money for The National Abortion Federation. Two Reds: The Return is all about female empowerment, overcoming obstacles, and flipping the script. Through music, new and old, this timely show conquers cynicism for anyone who may need a boost of hope!

Ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the National Abortion Federation. For additional donations to the National Abortion Federation, click here: https://prochoice.org/donate/two-reds-concert/

EMMA & ELLIE have been collaborating since their first duo cabaret in 2017. They met at the University of Michigan, where they were constantly mistaken for each other by their college professors. Ellie's favorite credits include MISS SAIGON (Ellen, First National Tour), THE HELLO GIRLS (world premier, Off-Broadway), and THE MUSIC MAN (Marian Paroo, Goodspeed Musicals). Emma's favorite credits include THE MUSIC MAN (Marian Paroo, Porthouse Theatre), THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Ogunquit Playhouse).



CODIE MILFORD



Power Ballads, Intrusive Thoughts, & Anxious Anecdotes

A Night of Possibly Being A Little Too Honest To The Point of Calling My Therapist, Asking for an Earlier Session Next Week

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

In early 2020, CODIE MILFORD started plans to produce a two-person musical downtown... and then the pandemic happened. Fast forward to April 2022, applying for the rights to the same show... and never hearing back about it. So that's brought us here - still wanting to do something creative for the weekend that we had booked a theater downtown, CODIE decided to go all-in and do a one-night cabaret with some talented friends. Pop music, show tunes, and maybe being a little too honest after getting through the last couple years.

Featuring HEATHER GILLES, SIERRA HEALEY, JORDAN POPKY, and JOSH WOOSTER. Musical Direction by DANIEL GITTLER

Originally from Burlington, Colorado (and college in Nebraska), CODIE moved to NYC eight years ago. Credits include Bystander (Doug), The Grey Suit Society (Omari), A Chorus Line (Boy w/Headband). He's probably served you drinks at a Broadway show as well.

MONDAY, AUGUST 29



MEECAH



Live at The Green Room 42

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

Currently a lead actress in the world phenomenon Hamilton, MEECAH'S powerhouse voice and vibrant personality are simply, unforgettable. Her movement anthem "Melanated" exploded on the charts internationally, and is streaming on every digital platform making its wave through mainstream Pop/RNB. It won't be long before MEECAH is the only thing on the minds of every music lover in the world. Music Directed by Josh Ortiz.



MATTHEW DEMARIA



"At Eternity's Gate" Music director of the Rent 25th anniversary farewell tour

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

As MATT DEMARIA's debut concert, he intends to "break the five line cage" of the musical staff and all the rules of conventional musical theater. Pulling from his alt-rock musical about Vincent Van Gogh, his anime inspired "The Living Club" and his new album, "I'm Not Wearing a Tie At All," he'll bring unheard of styles of music to the world of theater. Following in the footsteps of Jonathan Larson, he wants to create theater that speaks to the current generation through music and lyrics...and he wants to do it LOUD.

MATT DEMARIA, from Long Island, grew up on a healthy mix of West Side Story, Little Shop of Horrors, Phantom of the Opera, Bruce Springsteen, Weezer, Green Day, Billy Joel and so on and so on. After touring the world as the music director for the 20th Anniversary Tour of Rent, he was able to finish a life long goal of writing an original musical. During the height of the 2020 quarantine he put together a concept album remotely with a ton of friends. "Vincent" is an alt-rock musical about the life and death of famed artist, Vincent Van Gogh. "Vincent" had its world premier at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset, NY to 2 sold out audiences in May of 2021. Currently he is working on an adaption of "Gakkou Gurashi," a manga series where he's cultivating his own style of music, he calls "SNES punk." Matt aims to be a new voice that continues the legacy of sculpting the landscape of musical theater.