The Duplex Will Present IN THE WORKS

Honeck-Moss Productions will present "In The Works." This exciting series is an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.



In The Works is presented monthly and features three composers or composing teams, each presenting 20 minutes of new material. Sunday, March 15th at 9:30 pm features the works of composers: Brandon Lambert, Durra Leung, and Selda Sahin & Derek Gregor. Hosted by: Thomas Honeck.



With Performances by: Philippe Arroyo, Jennifer Daly, JD Daw, Julian Diaz-Granados, Meng-Mei Kuo, Martin Landry, Katie Oxman, Brian Muller, Andrew Strano, Forest VanDyke, and Gabe Violett.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum.



$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works0315

Brandon Lambert is a New York-based songwriter and actor. In 2017 Brandon and Gary S. Jaffe's musical At First Sight was commissioned and produced by the Mountain Playhouse, and over the past few years Brandon has had five TYA shows commissioned and produced by Gretna Theatre. As an actor, he starred as Marcus on the national tour and then the Canadian premiere of Murder for Two, and has worked regionally at the Pittsburgh CLO, the Pittsburgh Public, and Flat Rock Playhouse. He is a member of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop (Advanced, Harrington Award), the Dramatists Guild, and Actors' Equity.





DURRA LEUNG is an award-winning composer-lyricist born and raised in China, and now calls NYC home. He is the writer of multiple Chinese pop music radio hits and the 2010 ShineWorld Songwriting Contest Best Composer recipient. Since his US debut as a composer at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, Durra has also presented his works at Joe's Pub, The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Wild Project, The PIT, West End Lounge, Dixon Place, and etc. One of his recent film-scoring works "Your Smile" (dir. Haochen Yang) has entered multiple international film festivals. As a native Cantonese speaker, Durra is working with the original writers of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" (2002 Tony Awards Best Musical) to add Cantonese lyrics for the New York City Center Encores! production in May 2020. He and Sam Rosenblatt host a bi-monthly free concert series "Tin Pan Alley 2" at Dixon Place. Currently an MFA candidate for musical theatre writing at NYU. Follow on Instagram @alldurra





Selda Sahin & Derek Gregor are the songwriters of the short musical film Grind starring Anthony Rapp (Dazed and Confused, Rent) and Claire Coffee (NBC's Grimm). Grind screened at 29 festivals around the world (best film at NYC Downtown Short Film Festival, SENE Music and Film Festival, Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival, FilmOut San Diego and others) . Album available on iTunes and Amazon. Selda and Derek co-wrote Eric Michael Krop's (Broadway: Godspell) debut pop album "Greater Things" (also available on iTunes) and are currently co-writing Lilli Cooper's (Broadway: Spring Awakening, Wicked) debut EP. They've been recognized as "Ones to Watch" by the Nashville Songwriters Association (NSAI) and their song "The Storm" was a finalist in the Great American Song Contest. Derek is a recipient of a Richard Rogers Award, a MAC award and a John Wallowitch award. Selda was selected for the ASCAP Songwriters Collective and the ASCAP Country Music Workshop in Nashville, and was a member of the Advanced Class at the BMI Workshop. She received an Emmy for her work on Passion at Lincoln Center. Her musical All Fall Down was directed by Emmy Award winning and Tony nominated director, Lonny Price. For more information, visit www.seldaandderek.com





