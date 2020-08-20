The Cabaret to Release Hundreds of Archived Performances, Featuring Alan Cumming, Laura Benanti and More

On Friday, August 21, The Cabaret is releasing a selection of over 200 archived performance videos.

Social distancing is about to get swanky, courtesy of cabaret in your living room. BYOB. The in-person revelry may be postponed for a while, but The Cabaret staff is revamping their YouTube channel to give cabaret lovers everywhere their fix - for free.

On Friday, August 21, The Cabaret is releasing a selection of over 200 archived performance videos via YouTube. Revamping the YouTube channel has involved sorting through 11 years' worth of archived performance footage; working with over 100 international, national, and local artists to curate their favorite performances; editing the videos to ensure they're presented with The Cabaret's signature style; and creating themed playlists that will allow viewers to easily browse and select exactly what they want to watch.

The Cabaret staff will continue to work on sorting and editing videos from their archives; they plan to add new performances to YouTube at least every two weeks so the community can continue to enjoy world-class cabaret online until live performances can return to the stage. Similar to a regular live season at The Cabaret, the YouTube selection includes performances from all of The Cabaret's various series offerings.

The Glick Philanthropies Broadway Series playlist features performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars who have graced their stage over the years, such as Alan Cumming, Jennifer Holliday, Gavin Creel, Laura Benanti, Mandy Gonzalez, Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, Megan Hilty, Kate Baldwin, Norm Lewis, Lindsay Mendez, Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, Cheyenne Jackson, and others.

The Christel DeHaan International Series playlist includes global artists such as Paris Combo, Ute Lemper, Meow Meow, and Katherine Mehrling.

Jazz lovers will be able to take in such jazz greats as The Hot Sardines, Parlor Social, Gunhild Carling, Allan Lewis, the late Cynthia Lane, and more as a part of The Vande Bosche Jazz and American Songbook Series playlist.

Master classes and Broadway Q&As led by Broadway stars, as well as student performances, can be viewed as a part of The Thomas P. Murphy Next Generation education programming playlist.

"Until we are able to have live shows again, virtual entertainment is the next best option," says Shannon Forsell, Artistic Director and CEO. "We know that watching performances on a screen will never replace the live experience, but we hope that reliving some of The Cabaret's greatest moments online will serve as a reminder of the joy that live cabaret brings to the community."

Not only are followers getting a chance to watch (or re-watch, if they attended the show live) a variety of world-class performances - they're able to watch them for free. They're also able to watch them from anywhere in the world. To date, The Cabaret's YouTube channel has attracted over 2.5 million cabaret lovers across the globe.

"Cabaret has always provided respite from the troubles of the world, and that is exactly what everyone needs during these tumultuous times." says Forsell. "Now, by sharing these videos online, we're able to provide that respite to people across the globe. Our mission of elevating the cabaret art form has no bounds."

To view The Cabaret's vast array of performances, check out their YouTube channel. You can also follow The Cabaret on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for continued updates, or visit their website at TheCabaret.org.

"We've been saying that the revelry is postponed, but maybe it's time to redefine the word 'revelry' altogether since we're all stuck at home," Forsell concludes. "You provide the wine (from a bottle or a box - no one will know), and we'll provide you with the finest in cabaret performances to enjoy from the comfort of your own home."

