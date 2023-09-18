The Angel Band Project Performs Songs of Survival - A Benefit Concert This Week

The Angel Band Project performs Songs of Survival - A Benefit Concert on September 21.

Join The Angel Band Project for an intimate night of original music at Chelsea Table & Stage (152 W 26th St) on September 21. This year’s Angel Band Project's benefit concert will feature songs written and performed in music therapy as a way to process trauma. Doors open at 6:15pm with cocktails and bites available for purchase before and during the show. Expect exceptional performances from musicians Julia A, Maya Demri, Ashton Hiatt, Jennifer Hopper, Amber McKynzie, Mireio, Vanessa Milanesi, Paula Taylor, and Deb Busch with musical direction by Evan Zavada. If you’re not able to join in person, livestream tickets are available for purchase to give you a front row seat from the comfort of your home. Tickets start at $19 with a $25 food and beverage minimum and are available for purchase by visiting: Click Here. For additional information, visit https://www.angelbandproject.org/.

About Angel Band Project:

Angel Band Project aims to use the power of music to provide healing, raise awareness, and promote positive social change for survivors of sexual violence and intimate partner violence. They are the country's first music therapy program designed to treat survivors of sexual violence.