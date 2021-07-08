THE 92Y SCHOOL OF MUSIC ANNOUNCES NEW GUESTS FOR CABARET CONVERSATIONS

The 92Y School of Music announces new guests for their popular interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its second year, as well as new dates for Cabaret History and Great Performances. Previous speakers in the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-nominated series have included Chita Rivera and Joe Iconis. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer, Michael Kirk Lane these programs are perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form.

Cabaret Conversations

Mondays, 6-7:30 pm ET; $25 each or subscribe to all three for $60. Register HERE

Jul 26, 2021: Lina Koutrakos

Lina Koutrakos is an award-winning, rave-reviewed, and accomplished singer/songwriter based in New York City. From rock and rolls legendary nightclubs: The Bottom Line, BB Kings, The Ritz, Joe's Pub to Cabarets most prestigious awards for best Female Vocalist to Entertainer of the Year from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs Koutrakos has spanned nearly 3 decades as a New York City musical fixture.



Aug 30, 2021: Blaine Alden Krauss

BroadwayWorld says Blaine Alden Krauss is "...a man whose star has been on the rise with substantial speed, and with each appearance, the reasons for his ascent become more and more apparent." Krauss began touring the US and Canada in Disney's The Lion King right after graduation, and made his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 starring Josh Groban. Krauss has been seen in Broadways Kinky Boots, The Cher Show and alongside The Rockettes in the Radio City Spectacular. Currently he is the Standby for Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr in the Nat'l tour of Hamilton. In 2010, he was selected to be 1 of 20 Presidential Scholars in the Arts by the White House and Presidential Scholar Commission, culminating in a medal ceremony with President Barack Obama and performance at the Kennedy Center.



Sep 27, 2021: Eric Michael Gillett

Eric Michael Gillett is an award-winning director/actor/singer who has collaborated on solo shows for Broadway and cabaret artists including Tony nominees Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) and Karen Akers (Nine, Grand Hotel), Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress), as well as Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening, Death Takes a Holiday), KT Sullivan (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Grammy winner Lari White, and a host of others. A six-time MAC Award recipient, Gillett conceived and directed The Amanda McBroom Project. As an actor, Gillett has most recently appeared on television in FBI: Most Wanted, Wu Tang: An American Saga, The Loudest Voice, and Daredevil.

Cabaret History and Great Performances

Thursdays, 8-9 pm ET, August 5-26, $120; register here: https://www.92y.org/class/cabaret-history-and-great-performances

In four sessions, using video and audio recordings of influential performers throughout the decades - including Mabel Mercer, Bobby Short, Julie Wilson, Baby Jane Dexter, Nancy LaMott, and many more, the series will explore the history of the art form and where it is headed into the future.

Note: these programs all take place remotely. If you register, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. As these are remote online classes, enrollment is open to participants worldwide.

ABOUT Michael Kirk Lane

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having most recently won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 10 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven."



Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form.



As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. "Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us."

The 92Y School of Music is under the direction of Yana Stotland.