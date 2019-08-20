Tess Jonas Stars in ANYTHING BUT QUIET at 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tess Jonas in "ANYTHING BUT QUIET: THE LIT(ERARY) WOMEN OF MUSICAL THEATRE" on Sunday, September 1. This show is a celebration of the "lit" women of musical theater, ladies lifted from literature, who love literature, and many who were penned by female authors. Jonas creates an evening of feminist literary history from A Little Princess t o Fun Home, from Jane Eyre to The Color Purple. Don't miss an evening of the intellectual, empowered, witty, and, most of all, loud women of musical theatre!

Guest appearances of the evening include Sarah Elizabeth Pothier, Caitlin Mesiano, Allie Wing, Liz Erardi, and poet Venessa Marie Marco. Musical direction by Josh Kight,

Tess Jonas in "ANYTHING BUT QUIET: THE LIT(ERARY) WOMEN OF MUSICAL THEATRE" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, September 1 at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at HYPERLINK "http://www.54Below.com" www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tess Jonas returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her previously sold-out ANYTHING BUT QUIET, a show inspired by her critically acclaimed regional theatre runs as both Jo March in Little Women and Jane Eyre in Jane Eyre. She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Wesleyan University, where she triple majored in Theater, Dance, and English. She also taught herself to read at age 3, which is all to say that she has a lot to say about literature! www.tessjonas.com for more.

Josh Kight is a writer and musician working out of New York, NY. His work has been heard at Symphony Space, 54 Below, The Metropolitan Room, The New Harmony Project, Weston Playhouse. In addition to writing, Josh has worked as a music director and pianist at various theaters around the country. Josh is a proud member of ASCAP, the Local 802, the BMI Lehman Engel Workshop, and the Dramatists Guild of America.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. http://www.54below.com/Feinsteins





