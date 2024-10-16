News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TWIHARD! The Musical Comes to 54 Below

The performance is on Tuesday, October 22nd at 9 PM. 

Oct. 16, 2024
TWIHARD! The Musical Comes to 54 Below Image
54 Below will present Twihard! An Unauthorized Twilight Musical parody. Twihard! A Twilight Unauthorized Parody Musical from Otherworld Theatre is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist.

Twihard! sinks its teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, all while poking fun at the supernatural world we’ve come to adore featuring songs such as “Lion and the Lamb,” “Skin of a Killer,” “Daddy-Off,” “Twihard!,” “It’s the Mullens,” “Sacrifice,” “Hunter,” “Classroom. Angst,” and “Crepusculi.” So hop on, spider monkey, and we’ll see you at 54 Below!

Book and lyrics by director Tiffany Keane Schaefer, with score and music direction by Brian Rasmussen. Produced by Otherworld Theatre.

Featuring:

Rachel Arianna (Alone: A New Musical) Collin Borisenko

Cosmo Coniglio

Casey Huls (Jeff Award winner) Nicholas Ian

Maxwell Peters (The King and I, Les Misérables) Lena Simone

Viv Vaeth Ginny Weant Kyra Young

Joined by:

Brian Rasmussen on piano

Twihard! An Unauthorized Twilight Musical Parody plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, October 22nd at 9 PM.  Cover charges are $34.50 (includes

$4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


 




