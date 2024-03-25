THE VOICE's Wendy Moten to Return to Birdland Jazz Club in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present return of Nashville vocalist Wendy Moten – best known for her 2021 run on NBC’s “The Voice” – on Monday, April 29 at 7:00 PM. This encore performance follows Moten’s several sold-out shows at the venue over the last few seasons. Most recently Wendy made another appearance on “The Voice” to perform with CeeLo Green for Blake Shelton’s final show. Wendy’s new single “Don’t Give Up” was released last year. In the evening “Wendy Moten Sings Richard Whiting with a Splash of Soul,” she celebrates the timeless brilliance of Richard Whiting classics, joined by Henry Hey on keyboards, Brian Delaney on drums, Aurelien Budynek on guitar, and David Santos on bass. There is a $50-40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



Wendy Moten is an exceptional singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music business as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent and charm during her remarkable run on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021. She turned all four judges chairs during her blind audition and ended up as a finalist. A native of Memphis, Wendy sang Pop/R&B on a major label in the ‘90s, then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She has recorded duets with Michael McDonald, Julio Iglesias, Kirk Whalum, Peabo Bryson, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’, Buddy Guy, Paul Brown, John Oates, and others. Wendy has performed as a solo artist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and recently with Blake Shelton. A member of the Grammy-winning Texas swing band The Time Jumpers, she has been the featured artist at the Country Music Hall of Fame Musicians Spotlight series.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Wendy Moten on Monday, April 29 at 7:00 PM. There is a $50-40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.



------------------------------------------------------



UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB



Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso’s Cast Party’ has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



March 25 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason – “Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule”

Broadway and nightclub star Karen Mason will honor Jule Styne with Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort. From the first time she sang for Mr. Styne in NY to singing a concert honoring him at Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Mason has made the music of Jule Styne a part of her musical life. This evening will include Broadway tunes “Just in Time,” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” and pop standards “Time After Time” and “Three Coins in the Fountain.” Mason is the star of Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Love Never Dies. She is the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her latest release Let the Music Play, featuring the title song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 1 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Linda Purl with DIVA Jazz Orchestra – “Big Band Romance”

Singer and actress Linda Purl will be joined by internationally acclaimed DIVA Jazz Orchestra for the show “Big Band Romance.” The concert will celebrate of some of the extraordinary songs that defined the classic big band sound, including “Pick Yourself Up,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “Too Darn Hot.” This evening will feature music director Tedd Firth and guest vocalist Nicolas King. Purl is known for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on “Homeland” has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the new HBO Max series, “Hacks.” Past concert venues include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Club Raye in Paris, and Satin Doll in Tokyo. On Broadway, she appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending, and Off-Broadway in Mr. Toole and The Baby Dance. Her solo albums include Alone Together, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring, and Taking a Chance on Love.

$40 Cover, $20 food/drink minimum



April 2 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Christine Lavin and Julie Gold with Special Guests – “April Fools”

Julie Gold, and Christine Lavin - with special guests Buskin & Batteau and John Forster - will get together (as they do every April) to share some of their funniest musical offerings, and prove it's never too late to make April Fools of themselves. Multi-instrumentalists Buskin & Batteau have been winning hearts and minds with their soulful acoustic ballads and fun-filled performances for decades. About clever songwriter John Forster, Tom Lehrer says, “You don’t need me anymore. Now you've got John Forster to kick around.” Julie Gold, Grammy Award-winning author of the Bette Midler anthem, “From a Distance,” has had songs covered by Patti LuPone, Patti LaBelle, Elaine Paige, and so many more. Christine Lavin’s humorous songs have been sung by Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, and Klea Blackhurst.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 18 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ava Paris Locknar – “Tall Girl Singing”

Ava Paris Locknar will present a fun-filled, musical night that takes the audience through the love affair between NYC and an actor's journey to Broadway. Join us for a night of story-telling, songs, laughs, special guests, and more. The evening features music direction by Mason Margut. Ava Paris Locknar was born and raised in Nashville/ New York, and grew up surrounded by the arts. She completed her studies at the William Esper Studio in 2023 and has been acting in NYC ever since. Ava worked with the Reckless Few on their recent production A Matter of Faith, as well as their premiere performance of Five Times in One Night by Chiara Atik. Singing credits include performances at Birdland, as well as background vocals for Kristin Chenoweth and Alice Cooper.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 22 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Alice Ripley and John McDaniel

Tony Award-winning singer and actress Alice Ripley and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning music director and pianist John McDaniel will appear in concert for Ripley to sing the songs she made famous on Broadway. McDaniel will join her on piano and the two will share their many stories from a lifetime spent in music. Ripley received the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal. She made her Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy in 1992. Other original Broadway casts include Side Show (“Best Actress in a Musical” Tony nomination), Sunset Boulevard, American Psycho, The Rocky Horror Show, and James Joyce’s The Dead. McDaniel is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning music director, composer, director, arranger, orchestrator, and producer, and is an Artistic Director at the Tony Award-winning Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. Most recently, John arranged, orchestrated and was the music director for Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Special on NBC, which won the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Primetime Variety Special.” John has collaborated with Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, Betty Buckley, Bette Midler, Shirley Jones, and Katy Perry.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 30 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Cashino

The LA and NYC cult hit returns to its roots at Birdland – don’t miss the chance to see all four Cashino shows in their original form. Susie Mosher (Hairspray and host of Birdland’s “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell star as Johnny Niagra and Pepper Cole in a special run of the critically acclaimed multimedia musical show starting April 30. Each Cashino starts with a different short film about the lives of the two legendary singers as they embark on a quest to become internet entrepreneurs in the early 2000's, followed by a high energy and emotionally charged live set. Known for seamlessly blending 80’s pop/rock with classic show tunes, Cashino medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler on the Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.” Film cameos include: Kaye Ballard, Dan Bucatinsky, Mo Gaffney, Kathy Najimy, Peter Facinelli, Will Ferrell, Dan Finnerty, Jenny McCarthy, Michael Orland, Tiffani Thiessen, and more. Whether you’re a longtime fan or first timer, get ready for a multimedia musical experience that will rock your world.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



