THE MUSIC OF BELLA FAYE & FRIENDS is Coming to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present THE MUSIC OF BELLA FAYE & FRIENDS APRIL 26th @9:30PM. New writer Bella Faye, composer & lyricist of Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical, returns to 54 Below with their own showcase of original music, featuring pieces from their first score, San Francisco Daydream, to their newest song cycle, Scorpio in Mars, and everything in between. Join them for a night of new musical theater with a classical twist, and melodies that embrace and explore the essence of the queer and human experience - all sung by several of NYC's up & coming new artists. The cast includes: Gabbi McCarren, Clara Charles, Laura Klingher, Elena Faverio, Shane Francis, Gagarin, Lanes Miller, Tre Kanaley, Summer Raye Mays, & Gabriel De Leon, along with Sam Gray, Anthime Miller, James Rubino, Trevor Schlam and Andrew Steele in the band conducted & orchestrated by Adam Gloc.

This will be Faye's second time at 54 Below, with the 54 Below workshop concert of Catching Fireflies last May being their first. "As a newer composer and songwriter, I aspire to create work that normalizes the exploration of sexuality, emotion, and attraction through a folk punk genre with a little bit of classical style sprinkled here and there," Faye states, "I'm hoping audiences will walk away with a perspective on what it means to be a young queer artist in this industry, and how taking steps of uncomfortability is essential to our growth as people. And above all, I'm looking forward to being joined on stage by some of my closest friends and collaborators, old and new."

The show will be conducted by Faye's Catching Fireflies orchestrator Adam Gloc, and vocal directed by their long time collaborator and best friend, Gabbi McCarren. The night will also feature selections from other new songwriters as well, including Elena Faverio, Gabbi McCarren and Gabriel de Leon.

There is a $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

More about Bella Faye

Bella Faye (they/them) is a Brooklyn-based queer composer & lyricist, originally from the San Francisco Bay Area. Catching Fireflies is their second full length score, with past works includes "San Francisco Daydream: A New Song Cycle" (Philadelphia Workshop 2020 Concept Album) and "Fantasy" (featured song, UArts Student Film Collab). A former private student of Drew Gasparini, they also studied music at CUNY Baruch and musical theater at University of the Arts. Read more at thebellafaye.com or on Instagram @thebellafaye.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. 54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award ® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.