The Marvelous Mr. Mercer returns for a 2-show engagement at Don't Tell Mama on February 13 and 19 at 7pm.

Popular cabaret couple Paul and Rochelle Chamlin are bringing back The Marvelous Mr. Mercer for 2 additional dates at Don't Tell Mama. The show features a wide range of songs by the prolific lyricist, composer, and singer Johnny Mercer, from beloved standards to his lesser-known musical theater output. Directed by MAC award-winner Teresa Fischer with Tom Hubbard on bass and Daniel Glass on percussion.

To reserve, go to donttellmamanyc.com/shows or call 212-787-0788.

Roy Sander, review editor of BistoAwards.com, praised The Marvelous Mr. Mercer for its "...thoughtfully selected material, fine singing, perceptive interpretations, and creative arrangements," going on to say that "this is one of their best and most rewarding shows." Scott Barbarino of NiteLifeExchange exults "together they have the perfect recipe to masterfully make "That Old Black Magic" and the Mercer songbook a potion that works with potent effect."

For over a decade Paul and Rochelle have presented multiple shows on a variety of themes that have been warmly received by audiences and reviewers alike. In 2017 the Chamlins released The First 10 Years featuring selections from past shows. In his review for Cabaret Scenes, John Hoglund called The First 10 Years "A sweet album filled with heart...the listener is taken on a heartfelt journey sure to conjure up memories."

Paul Chamlin has established his reputation for over 30 years as a Musical Director, coach, singer, accompanist, and repertoire specialist. As MD he has worked with such renowned performers as Len Cariou, Anita Gillette, Lee Roy Reams, Beth Fowler, Brad Oscar, and Penny Fuller. Rochelle's vocal versatility spans multiple genres from musical theater to jazz standards. They've combined their considerable talents to create supremely entertaining shows that feature witty banter, beautiful harmonizing, eclectic songs choices, and unique chemistry. Visit their website at www.thechamlins.com.

There is a $15 cover and 2-drink minimum. Cash only. Discount for MAC members/cabaret organizations. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues.





