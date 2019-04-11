THE LAST SESSION Returns To NYC On 5/16

THE LAST SESSION, one of Off-Broadway's most beloved musicals, with an award winning score by Steve Schalchlin, with additional lyrics by Marie Cain, and a book by Jim Brochu, will return to New York City at Feinstein's/54 Below on Thursday, May 16that 7:00pm for one performance only.

The concert will feature original cast member Tony nominee Bob Stillman (Dirty Blonde, Grey Gardens) and MAC Award Winner Natalie Douglas.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

THE LAST SESSION tells the story of a pop star who, having been diagnosed with AIDS, decides to hold one last recording session before he dies. During the making of the album, a young fan shows up, uninvited, and sends the entire session into unchartered territory.

The original production opened Off-Broadway in 1997 at the Currican Theater and starred Bob Stillman.

THE LAST SESSION's score features such songs as "Save Me A Seat," "Somebody's Friend," "At Least I Know," and many more.

Jim Brochu will direct the concert and John Fischer will music direct. Robert W. Schneider serves as producer.

Schneider said, "THE LAST SESSION remains one of the most effective musicals dealing with not only the AIDS crisis but the impact we have on one another through our art. I am honored that Steve Schalchlin and Jim Brochu are allowing us to revisit this incredible work that consistently resonates with audiences all across the world."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS THE LAST SESSION tickets can be purchased at 54below.com.Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Belowis a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Belowwill present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below"has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54thStreet, Feinstein's/54 Belowfeatures up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





