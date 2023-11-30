THE JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA to Return to 54 Below for its 13th Annual Engagement

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents a New York City twisted holiday tradition celebrating its thirteenth year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!”

They say that good things come to those who wait, and Mr. Iconis is pleased to announce that after three bah humbug years of pandemic pause, Christmas is coming like never before. Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks are proud to reignite their legendary holiday tradition and bring their insane celebration of all things red and green back to 54 Below.

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as the following family members: Sara Al-Bazali, Philippe Arroyo (11pm shows only), Nick Blaemire (Sat shows only), Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico (No Fri at 7pm), Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (7pm shows only), Rick Edinger, John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Andrew Barth Feldman, Nick Frenay, Kalonjee Gallimore (no Fri and Sat at 7pm), Omar Garibay, Drew Gehling (Fri and Sun shows only), Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Van Hughes (Sat shows only), Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison (Fri and Sun shows only), Kelly McIntyre, Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Kevin Michael Murphy, Josh Plotner, Will Roland, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, MiMi Scardulla, Brooke Shapiro, Helen J Shen, A.J. Shively, Noah Silverman, Lena Skeele, Murphy Taylor Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Jax Terry, Vinnie Urdea, Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more stars to be announced!

E Sara Barnes stage manages, Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner choreograph, Brendan McCann designs costumes, KJ Hardy designs lights, and Amanda Raymond designs sound. Max Friedman is assistant director, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Carly Heitner, Molly Heller, and Faith King are PAs.

The 13th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 8-10 at 7pm and 11pm. There is a $60-$80 cover charge ($67.50-$89.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $110-$120 ($122.50-$133.50 with fees) for the 7pm performances. There is a $35-$55 cover charge ($40-$62 with fees), with Premiums tickets at $75-$90 ($84-$100.50 with fees) for the 11pm performances. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. For 7pm shows, tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For 11pm shows, tickets on the day of performance after 9pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis is a Tony-nominated musical theater writer and performer. His musical Be More Chill has played Broadway, London, and Tokyo, and his new show The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse this summer. Joe is the author of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Punk Rock Girl!, and more. His albums include Album (Joe Iconis & Family), the original cast recordings of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Things To Ruin, and Be More Chill (both OCR and OBCR, which have been streamed over 750 million times); Two-Player Game (with George Salazar), and The Joe Iconis Rock & Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe is hugely inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, The Muppets, and the Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm, 9:30pm and 11pm. Tickets and information at