THE HISTORY OF INTO THE WOODS Comes to 54 Below

JWM: A Theatrical Company, will present The History of Into The Woods, on Tuesday, January 28th, at 7:00 PM. Directed and hosted by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of Into The Woods celebrates the Tony Award winning Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical while exploring the show's conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert.

Featuring songs such as “Last Midnight,” “Stay With Me,” and “Giants In The Sky,” and using interviews conducted with and resources from Joanna Gleason, Bob Westenberg, Eric Stern, Freddie Gershon, James Lapine, and Mark Horowitz, The History of Into The Woods is a show as you've never seen one before. Join us for a deep dive Into The Woods, and the journey it took to be what it is today.

Featured in this performance are Jong Sang Rheu (Baker), Madison Stepnowski (Baker's Wife), Rachel Tata (Cinderella), Nico Ochoa (Jack), Bex Odoriso (Witch), Maxwell Swangel (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Alexa Lowrey (Little Red Riding Hood), Samantha Bagdon (Jack's Mother), Morgan Paige (Rapunzel), Ruthie Sangster (Cinderella's Stepmother), and Emerson Hart (Steward). They will be joined by Brandon Fillette (Synth), Jakob Messinetti (Bass), Laura Hamel (Kit), and Aidan Wells (Piano).

JWM: A Theatrical Company is a New York City theatrical production company founded by Jarrett Winters Morley. Its goal is to educate the public on the history of theater and provide accessible, affordable theater to those who cannot access it anymore. JWM: A Theatrical Company adheres to this mission while bringing together artists from a variety of different backgrounds to create projects that further the cultural depth of both New York City and Broadway.

