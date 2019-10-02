THE GAY NO MORE TELETHON Comes to The Green Room 42

In 2008, Reverend Vernon Jackson's Religious Broadcasting Network in Lynchburg Va. presented 'The Gay No More Telethon'. The goal: raise money to turn as many homosexuals as possible straight by the rapture or the 2014 Winter Olympics. Whichever came first. But now with the trump administration, the Supreme Court and the GOP looking to undo several advances made by the LGBTQ community since then, Reverend Jackson has seen the error of his ways and is touring the country to apologize.

Join us at The Green Room 42 Saturday, October 12th at 9:30 for an irreverent evening of songs from the new musical, 'The Gay No More Telethon: The Apology Tour', a sequel to the 2008 NY Fringe Festival hit. Book and Lyrics by television and screenwriter Michael DiGaetano. Music by Albin Konopka and Michael DiGaetano. Jonathon Lynch music directs and Dennis Corsi directs an all-star cast featuring:

Lance Roberts (My Fair Lady, Pee Wee Herman on Broadway, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof) Brian Childers (Danny and Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical) Lauren Elder (Side Show, Hair) Zonya Love Johnson (The Color Purple) Anthony Fett (Tony Loves Tina) Kennedy Kanagawa (Saturday Night, Lolita My Love) John McGowan (The Big Bang Theory off-Broadway) Christopher Michaels

FOR TICKETS VISIT THEGREENROOM42.COM





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You