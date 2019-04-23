THE BATTLE, NOT THE WAR: A New Musical Plays Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents THE BATTLE, NOT THE WAR: A NEW MUSICAL with book, music, and lyrics by ZACHARY CATRON and direction by INDIA MARIE PAUL on June 4th, 2019 at 9:30 PM. Experience the forgotten story of gay men and women in the U.S. Army during World War II through a brand-new voice in musical theater. This concert production, commemorating the Stonewall Riots' 50th Anniversary, features a score which spans campy, soldier-show drag and tragic, wartime loss.

Featuring rising artists: Aaron T. Jenkins, Michael David Axtell, Nicole Fragala, Julia Meadows, Jarahn Cosby, Jordan Stam, Ellis Gage, and Tómas Correa (subject to change). Michael Repper, music director of the New York Youth Symphony, plays and conducts Matthew Jaimes (French horn) and Dominic LaMorte (electric/acoustic basses).

THE BATTLE, NOT THE WAR is directed by India Marie Paul, a freelance director and writer who spent last season working as a Directing Fellow at the Asolo Repertory Theatre. Recent credits include Woman Hater (On Her Shoulders) and SPF (NY Indie Theatre Film Festival). www.indiamariepaul.com

THE BATTLE, NOT THE WAR plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 4th, 2019 at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ZACHARY CATRON

ZACHARY CATRON (b. 1998) is an emerging composer and lyricist making his Feinstein's/54 Below debut. As a classically trained composer and pianist, Catron has been commissioned by the Rovaco Dance Company and plays regularly for the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. He has received awards from the National Alliance for Music Educators, National YoungArts Foundation, and Harmonium Choral Society. He was also awarded an ASCAP Scholarship to participate in the 2018 NYMF Songwriters Workshop with Anna K. Jacobs and Kirsten Childs. Catron is a member of ASCAP and currently studies at Mannes School of Music, The New School with Missy Mazzoli and David T. Little. Instagram: @zachary.f.catron

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





