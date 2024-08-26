THANK GOODNESS! Comes to 54 Below Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present A SHARP Theater Collective’s Thank Goodness!: An Evening of Act II Openers on Wednesday, September 18th at 9:30pm.

Ever since Rodgers and Hammerstein cracked the code with Oklahoma!’s “The Farmer and the Cowman,” Act II Openers have been putting in the work every single night on Broadway, but who has ever given them the spotlight they deserve? A SHARP Theater Collective is ready to showcase these musical masterpieces here at 54 Below with an entire evening of our favorite Act II Openers from some of your favorite musical theater shows. You’ll hear music from shows such as Wicked, Waitress, She Loves Me, Carousel, and more! Join this incredible cast as they tackle the most energetic, unexpected, and memorable numbers in the musical theater canon that deserve their day in the spotlight.

The cabaret features an all-star lineup of soloists including Cara Rose DiPietro, Travis Anderson (Cats on tour), Sarah Pansing (Les Misérables at The Muny), Kayla Rush (Dreamgirls at The Muny), and Jayke Workman (Chicago, Fowl Play Off-Broadway).

As well as an all-star lineup of featured ensemble members including Bella Bosco, Sabrina Brush (Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse), Adam Forward (Saw: The Musical first national tour), Amanda Gomes, Cynthia Kauffman, and Kyra Longenecker (American Girl Live! In Concert national tour).

The show is produced by A SHARP's Executive Director/Founder, Anthony Allocca. Music Direction by Cullen Curth, joined by Jack Smith on percussion, and Jack Beal on bass.

Thank Goodness!: An Evening of Act II Openers plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, September 18th at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees). Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





