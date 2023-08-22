TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE Comes To The Green Room 42, October 15

TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE is written by Laser Webber and E. Aaron Wilson, Directed by Mack Brown.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

A heartwarming, queer, musical retelling of Frankenstein is coming to New York for the first time. TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE will premiere at The Green Room 42 with an all-star cast (soon to be announced). 

TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE follows a group of hopeful interns in the big tech city of Nanotropolis, looking for their big break with tech genius billionaire Mr. Norton Norton. Mary Coral and her mad scientist roommate Faun end up making an extraordinary “sales” robot, Marsh, who quickly grows beyond its initial design. With competitors Lavender and Billy in hot pursuit of the revolutionary AI, the group learns that change can be good, billionaires are bad, and all you really need in life is friends, cheese, and hedgehogs.

TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE is written by Laser Webber and E. Aaron Wilson, Directed by Mack Brown, and Music Directed by Mo Yeh.

Performances will be on Sunday, October 15th at 7pm at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036.

You can learn more about the performance Click Here. Industry guests can contact gm@incontrera.com for more information about this project and available tickets.  For more information about Teaching A Robot to Love and to hear some demos, visit thedoubleclicks.com/musical.




