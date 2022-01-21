T. Oliver Reid to Present A SUNDAY KIND OF LOVE at Birdland Theater

BIRDLAND THEATER will present T. Oliver Reid - the multiple award-winning Broadway and concert artist - in his new show "A Sunday Kind of Love" on Sunday, February 13 at 7:00 PM. Reid is currently appearing on Broadway in Hadestown, the critically-acclaimed, eight-time Tony Award-winning "Best Musical." For lovers leaning into Valentine's Day, Reid's Birdland show will features his favorite romantic songs by Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Mike Reid and more. Lawrence Yurman serves as music director. All proceeds will go to Black Theatre Coalition (www.BlackTheatreCoalition.org). There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

T. Oliver Reid is the winner of the 2013 Bistro Award for Outstanding Theme Show, the 2013 MAC Award for Male Vocalist, the 2012 MAC Award for Male-Debut Artist, and the 2011 Julie Wilson Award winner from the Mabel Mercer Foundation. His other Broadway credits include Once On This Island, Chicago, Kiss Me Kate, After Midnight, Follies, Sister Act, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Never Gonna Dance, La Cage Aux Folles, The Wedding Singer, Sunset Boulevard, Mary Poppins, Damn Yankees and the 25th Anniversary concert of Dreamgirls. He has created several critically lauded nightclub acts, including "Drop Me Off In Harlem" and "Distingué...The Saloon Singer and His Songs: A Tribute to Bobby Short."

BIRDLAND THEATER will present T. Oliver Reid on Sunday, February 13 at 7:00 PM. The show has a $30 cover and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Theater is located downstairs at Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.