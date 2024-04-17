Suzan-Lori Parks to Bring 6-Piece Band Sula & the Joyful Noise to Joe's Pub

The performance will take place on April 29, 2024, at 7 PM.
On April 29, 2024, at 7 PM, Suzan-Lori Parks (playwright/singer-songwriter) will bring her 6-piece band, Sula & the Joyful Noise to Joe’s Pub for a one night only engagement. Join her in the Test Kitchen! She’s re-tooling old songs and trying out new ones as she makes a brand-new Theatre Show.
Coming off her sold-out run at Joe’s Pub with PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR, (winner 2023 Drama Desk Award for Best Songs in a Play), playwright/singer-songwriter Suzan-Lori Parks fronts her 6-piece band, Sula & The Joyful Noise, for an evening of booty-shaking, statement-making and mind-melting music.
Website: https://sulaandthejoyfulnoise.com/
is a multi-award-winning American playwright and the first African-American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for her Broadway hit Topdog/Underdog (2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play). Her original songs for Plays for the Plague Year which was performed at Joe’s Pub received a 2023 Drama Desk Award for Best Music in a Play.
Tony Jarvis (Music Director): is a multi-instrumentalist/Vocalist/Composer (sax, bass clarinet, guitar, bass, keyboards) Credits include Sharon Jones & the Dap-kings, Charles Bradley, Fela! on Broadway, The Public Theater, Sleep No More, The Box, and HBO's Treme.
(Trumpet/Vocals): is Brooklyn based songwriter/trumpet player. Eric has performed with Antibalas, TV on the Radio, Budos Band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Spoon, Father John Misty, Fèla on Broadway and many more.
(Percussion): has toured the U.S. and Europe with Verve recording artist Lizz Wright, Cyro Baptista, Hilton Ruiz, and Vernon Reid (Living Color). In addition to touring with such hip-hop greats as Pharoahe Monch and Jean Grae, he has recorded and toured in the U.S as well as internationally with the popular Brooklyn party band Red Baraat.
(Bass): Native of Germany. Multi-instrumentalist and composer. Original compositions: recordings made with Paul McCandless, Kenny Wessel, Chris Cheek, Nitzan Garvelli, and Steve Cardenas. christiankonopka@soundcloud.com
(Vibraphone/Percussion): is a multi-instrumentalist (vibraphone, percussion, drums, keyboard, and flute), composer and music producer. Credits include FELA! on Broadway, Blue Man Group, Ambient Church, Karen O, Sony PlayStation.
Promo Photo/Video Credit: Lia Chang Photography
