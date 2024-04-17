Suzan-Lori Parks to Bring 6-Piece Band Sula & the Joyful Noise to Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 29, 2024, at 7 PM, Suzan-Lori Parks (playwright/singer-songwriter) will bring her 6-piece band, Sula & the Joyful Noise to Joe’s Pub for a one night only engagement. Join her in the Test Kitchen! She’s re-tooling old songs and trying out new ones as she makes a brand-new Theatre Show.

About the show:

Coming off her sold-out run at Joe’s Pub with PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR, (winner 2023 Drama Desk Award for Best Songs in a Play), playwright/singer-songwriter Suzan-Lori Parks fronts her 6-piece band, Sula & The Joyful Noise, for an evening of booty-shaking, statement-making and mind-melting music.

Website: https://sulaandthejoyfulnoise.com/



is a multi-award-winning American playwright and the first African-American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for her Broadway hit Topdog/Underdog (2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play). Her original songs for Plays for the Plague Year which was performed at Joe’s Pub received a 2023 Drama Desk Award for Best Music in a Play.

Tony Jarvis (Music Director): is a multi-instrumentalist/Vocalist/Composer (sax, bass clarinet, guitar, bass, keyboards) Credits include Sharon Jones & the Dap-kings, Charles Bradley, Fela! on Broadway, The Public Theater, Sleep No More, The Box, and HBO's Treme.

ERIC BIONDO

(Trumpet/Vocals): is Brooklyn based songwriter/trumpet player. Eric has performed with Antibalas, TV on the Radio, Budos Band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Spoon, Father John Misty, Fèla on Broadway and many more.

CHRIS EDDELTON

(Percussion): has toured the U.S. and Europe with Verve recording artist Lizz Wright, Cyro Baptista, Hilton Ruiz, and Vernon Reid (Living Color). In addition to touring with such hip-hop greats as Pharoahe Monch and Jean Grae, he has recorded and toured in the U.S as well as internationally with the popular Brooklyn party band Red Baraat.

CHRISTIAN KONOPKA

(Bass): Native of Germany. Multi-instrumentalist and composer. Original compositions: recordings made with Paul McCandless, Kenny Wessel, Chris Cheek, Nitzan Garvelli, and Steve Cardenas. christiankonopka@soundcloud.com

YUSUKE YAMAMOTO

(Vibraphone/Percussion): is a multi-instrumentalist (vibraphone, percussion, drums, keyboard, and flute), composer and music producer. Credits include FELA! on Broadway, Blue Man Group, Ambient Church, Karen O, Sony PlayStation.



Promo Photo/Video Credit: Lia Chang Photography