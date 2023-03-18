Storm Large, Ute Lemper, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

54 SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT'S MIDNIGHTS, FEAT. TYLER CONROY, CAROLINA RIAL, & MORE! - MARCH 20 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance.

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

From her debut album to Evermore, if there has ever been an artist who could rock a nation with a new album, it's Taylor Swift. Come join your fellow swifties and theatre favorites in Broadway's beloved living room for a night celebrating Taylor Swift's newest album, Midnights. It is sure to be a night full of emotions, great music and memories. Don't wait until Midnight, get your tickets now! You won't want to miss this.

Featuring Ethan Carlson, Jerusha Cavazos, Leana Rae Concepcion, Tyler Conroy, Cara Rose DiPietro, Max Heitmann, Tommy Kaiser, Katie Lemmen, Mariah Lyttle, Bailey McCall, Vaibu Mohan, Morgan Reilly, Carolina Rial, Wren Rivera, James Rose, Kira Stone, Becca Suskauer, and Ashley Wettlin.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Music directed by Drew Wutke.

7:00pm performance: $60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STORM LARGE: LOVE, STORM - MARCH 21 & 22 AT 7:00 PM

Storm Large has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of "America's Got Talent." But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences by the lapels and refuses to let go. Love, Storm is a new show featuring a playlist of songs by pop luminaries, rock goddesses, Storm's fiery originals, and much more. The show is-after so much time apart-a love letter from Storm to her fans to tell them how much she's missed them.

$60-$80 cover charge ($67.50-$89.50 with fees). $95-$115 premium seating ($106-$128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACCENT: THE BEST IN A CAPPELLA - MARCH 21 AT 9:30 PM

In the increasingly popular world of a cappella singing groups, Accent has carved out its own niche. Inspired by the wizardly jazz harmonies of TAKE 6 and, before them, The Hi-Lo's, the six singers of Accent, all of them accomplished arrangers and instrumentalists in their own right, are taking their love of close-harmony jazz singing - the denser and more intricate the better - as far as it can go.

The improbable meeting of Jean-Baptiste ("JB") Craipeau (France), Simon Åkesson (Sweden), Danny Fong (Canada), Andrew Kesler (Canada), James Rose (England), and Evan Sanders (USA), six self-described "jazz vocal nerds," could have happened only in the age of social media. After becoming long-distance fans of each other's multi-tracked videos on YouTube, they joined forces in 2011, collaborating online on songs and videos.

Since then, they have released five albums, performed at the London A Cappella Festival, played dates across Europe, North America and Asia, and were featured in 2 sold-out Christmas shows at London's Royal Albert Hall. Their singular blend and arrangements have been acclaimed by a cappella devotees and fellow musicians alike, including Cedric Dent of TAKE 6 and Clark Burroughs of The Hi-Lo's.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAKE3: THE GENRE SMASHING TRIO WHERE BACH AND BIEBER COLLIDE - MARCH 22 AT 9:30 PM

Celebrate with Los Angeles based, Juilliard trained, genre smashing trio, TAKE3 (violin/vocals, cello, piano) as they stop in at 54 Below during their 9 month "On the Road Again" tour. If you haven't seen them yet, you have definitely heard them; their feature on Netflix's soundtrack for "The Witcher" has topped the charts worldwide and has now been released by Sony. Known for combining the refinement of a rigorous classical music background with rock-star charisma, TAKE3 serves up your favorite hits from Bach and Beethoven to Billy Joel and Bieber, reimagined. As if that weren't enough, for one night only, TAKE3 teams up with Yanni's vocal star, Lauren Jelencovich, who has sung in over 60 countries on the world's biggest stages, so be prepared for a sprinkling of Broadway classics in the mix.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAIRI DORMAN PHANEUF: MUSIC OF BROADWAY FOR CELLO AND PIANO, FEAT. LIZ CALLAWAY - MARCH 23 AT 7:00 PM

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Broadway cellist of The Bridges of Madison County, Sunday In The Park With George, and Evita, returns to 54 Below with Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano. With her long-time friend Charlie Alterman on piano, she will perform selections from her debut album and welcome Liz Callaway as her special guest vocalist.

Featuring classic melodies by Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Schwartz, The Sherman Brothers, and Stephen Sondheim, Mairi creates a lush and romantic show highlighting some of the most beautiful music ever written for Broadway, while sharing stories from the nineteen Broadway chairs she's held in the last nineteen years! Don't miss this chance to enjoy an intimate evening of Broadway chamber music.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AZUL EP RELEASE CONCERT, FEAT. MANDY GONZALEZ, ROBIN DE JESÚS, & MORE! - MARCH 23 AT 9:30 PM

"Nuestra tierra es un tesoro!" Come celebrate our EP Release with us at 54 Below for a vibrant evening featuring the songs from the new bilingual musical AZUL! In an unforgettable celebration of this musical previously programmed at the 2020 National Music Theatre Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, NAMT 2021 Annual Festival of New Musicals, and the 2022 NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, the creative team will be presenting a constellation of songs blending traditional Latin American sounds with contemporary musical theatre to create a fresh new show unlike anything you've heard before. Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Tatiana Pandiani (director/book writer), Melis Aker (book writer), and Jacinta Clusellas (composer) who will also be performing with the band. Arrangements and orchestrations by Jacinta Clusellas, Kurt Crowley, and Alex Lacamoire.

Starring Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon, Robi Hager, Mandy Gonzalez, David Merino, Martín Solá, Henry Gainza, Florencia Cuenca, and Xavier Cano.

Joined by Ben Moss, Federico Diaz, Pablo Lanouguere, and Franco Pinna.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARWIN DEL FABRO: REVISITING JOBIM - MARCH 24 AT 7:00 PM

Darwin Del Fabro makes his triumphant return to 54 Below to celebrate the release of his new CD, Revisiting Jobim. Darwin recently starred in the Blumhouse film They Them, alongside Kevin Bacon. Darwin is excited to get back to his roots, taking a deep dive into Jobim's music, with fresh takes on the arrangements. Singing the English translations, Darwin's soaring tenor expertly navigates the pathos and passion in the songwriting.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEIL MCLINDEN AND TYLER MCCALL: RADIO 54.1 - A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING! - MARCH 24 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Enter the world of RADIO 54.1: A Little Bit of Everything!, A fictional radio variety show coming to you LIVE! from 54 Below. Join our two radio hosts and musical curators, Tyler McCall and Neil McLinden, (both storied 54 Below Alumni) as they take you through an evening broadcast of musical performances spanning the decades, drawing from some of the most legendary and influential hits of pop, rock, folk, jazz, and Broadway!

Join us for a laid-back, comedy-filled evening in the broadcast studio, featuring music from artists/composers like Stephen Sondheim, Radiohead, Jason Robert Brown, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Bublé, and more.

This broadcast features special musical guest stars Abigail Carter, Adan V. Gallegos, and Alyssa Wray.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UTE LEMPER: LILI MARLEEN - FROM WEIMAR TO THERESIENSTADT - MARCH 25 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand, 54 Below presents renowned international chanteuse and star of Broadway's Chicago, Ute Lemper with her new show, Lili Marleen - From Weimar to Theresienstadt.

Ute Lemper takes us back to Weimar Republic Berlin and its music, theatre, and cabaret scene. After the Nazis destroyed Weimar culture in 1933, the 'Kabarett in the Exile' was formed briefly by Brecht and Eisler. What followed their expression of truth was the extraordinary music written by the Jewish prisoners in the Ghettos and Theresienstadt. In an epilogue, Marlene Dietrich asks: "Where have all the flowers gone?"

Featuring Vana Gierig on Piano, and Cyrus Beroukhim on violin.

$70 cover charge ($78.50 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA! FEAT. LISA HOWARD & MORE - MARCH 25 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Jared Goodwin, Lisa Howard, Ryan Knowles, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. LIZ MCCARTNEY, LUCIA SPINA, & MORE! - MARCH 26 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program, this time both live AND in the comfort of your own living room via the magic (beans?) of livestream (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good.

With special guests Eric Michael Gillett, Ramona Mallory, Liz McCartney, and Lucia Spina.

Starring Lauren Blackman, Derrick Cobey, Rob Maitner, and Phumzile Sojola.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BARBIE, FEAT. ELIZABETH TEETER & MORE! - MARCH 26 AT 9:30 PM

Back by popular demand! Come on, 54 Below, let's go party! Join us for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie™ movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from Barbie™ as the Princess and the Pauper, Barbie™ as the Island Princess, Barbie™ and the Diamond Castle, and more! Wear your most fabulous, bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun! Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith.

Featuring Gabrielle Bieder, Regina Brown, Cara Rose DiPietro, Morgan Dudley, Callie Henrysen, Alyssa Jaffe, Sejal Joshi, Jacob Tyler Kent, Anna Chase Lanier, Brenna Patzer, Devi Peot, Teah Renzi, Molly Russo, Raelyn Santiago, Jillian Michelle Smith, Elizabeth Teeter, Abigail Tucker, and Tory Vagasy.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

