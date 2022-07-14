Stonewall Inn to Host Fundraiser for Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar Following Upstairs Fire

The legendary Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar, at 61 Christopher Street, suffered a fire in the upper part of the building, causing a subsequent power outage, shutting down the venue for several days. On July 6, The Duplex reopened its cafe and piano bar, but the upstairs and cabaret areas remain closed until further notice.

While, thankfully, there were no injuries, the closure has put many of The Duplex family out of work, as well as workers at the neighboring Kettle of Fish.

To help out, there's a fundraiser scheduled for July 28 at the nearby Stonewall Inn at 5 PM.

There will be plenty of music and love, plus some fun raffles and prizes-hosted by Melissa, T-Rex, Charles and Michael. Funds raised will go directly to the staff in need. Find out more about the Stonewall concert here and about the Go-Fund-Me here.

The Duplex, founded in 1950, has been a stalwart in the NYC cabaret world for over seventy years. Those who performed there are as legendary as the venue, including luminaries Barbra Streisand, Karen Mason, KT Sullivan, Woody Allen, Lea DeLaria and many more.