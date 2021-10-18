Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stewart Green Photographs Marilu Henner and More at October 12th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The Lineup With Susie Mosher is always a great time... but last week it was especially great.

Oct. 18, 2021  

Stewart Green Photographs Marilu Henner and More at October 12th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Every week at The Lineup With Susie Mosher people show up to have a great time, whether they are sitting in the seats out front or standing in the light on stage. You can always count on seeing something fun, something entertaining, something musical, and somebody famous. Susie has a knack for collecting these factors about her in the name of providing proper show business value for her fans. Last week was special, though, because it isn't every day you get to see an authentic television icon in an intimate setting like The Birdland Theater. Nevertheless, on Tuesday last Susie Mosher welcomed to the room Miss Marilu Henner!

And Stewart Green was on hand to capture these amazing photos of the entire show.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie Mosher welcomes the One and Only Marilyn Henner

Michael Orland supports Marilu Henner

Besties Brad and Susie

Ilene Kristen joins The Party

Sean Harkness joins in on the fun.

It's hug time for Darius de Haas

Clint de Ganon gives the beats to Susie

Susie and the Guyz, John Miller and Clint de Ganon
Lauren Tyler Scott has affection for Susie

The Brad Simmons

Brad Simmons, Sean Harkness, and John Miller

Jeree Reyna has Susie confused

Carson Scott Higgins looks ready to go

Marilyn Maye and Susie Mosher adore one another

Zoë Van Tieghem and Susie Mosher share a moment

Lauren Tyler Scott won the mousepad!

Pacal Victor Pastrana has an effect on Susie

Christina Bianco stops by to say Bye

Miss Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher

From This Author Stephen Mosher