Stewart Green Photographs Marilu Henner and More at October 12th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater
The Lineup With Susie Mosher is always a great time... but last week it was especially great.
Every week at The Lineup With Susie Mosher people show up to have a great time, whether they are sitting in the seats out front or standing in the light on stage. You can always count on seeing something fun, something entertaining, something musical, and somebody famous. Susie has a knack for collecting these factors about her in the name of providing proper show business value for her fans. Last week was special, though, because it isn't every day you get to see an authentic television icon in an intimate setting like The Birdland Theater. Nevertheless, on Tuesday last Susie Mosher welcomed to the room Miss Marilu Henner!
And Stewart Green was on hand to capture these amazing photos of the entire show.
Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.
Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.
Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher