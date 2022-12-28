Stefano May to Bring Night of Music & Storytelling to 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Stefano May in a curated live performance on January 18, 2023. Stefano May is an Italian-born artist who uses his rich musical background as a classically trained pianist to inspire themes of love, community, and healing throughout his repertoire. Now residing in Miami, May works alongside acclaimed producer Chico Bennett (Madonna, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Prince) to release vocally transcendent, soulful anthems that he hopes will uplift and cultivate inspiration in others. Stefano May is a storyteller above all, offering rich insight on what his songs mean to him and further connecting with his audience through warm conversations and heartfelt performance.

Stefano May will play alongside guitarist and musical director Nikola Stajic. The two musicians are longtime collaborators who exhibit a magnetic and natural dynamic when they share the stage together. Stajic strength as a melodic and rhythmic guitarist complements May's transcendent vocals and awe-inspiring piano arrangements for a jubilant, celebratory performance that brightens spirits with newfound memories.

Additionally, Stefano May is excited to share his upcoming new single "Hope It Will Remind You" on its worldwide release date with 54 Below's audience, a song specially written for those most affected by Alzheimer's Disease. May has witnessed early stages of dementia develop into more serious stages of Alzheimer's amongst friends and loved ones alike. Watching this process was shocking for him at first, but soon developed into a cause that he's deeply devoted to. His partnership with the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation focuses on healing, preventing, and keeping memories alive. For more information on the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) and Stefano May's upcoming single "Hope It Will Remind You", please see https://alzheimersprevention.org/ and https://linktr.ee/stefanomay.

Stefano May plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 18, 2023. There is a $25-35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT STEFANO MAY

Stefano May was born in Soveria Mannelli, Italy where he fell in love with music at the young age of six. He quickly gained notoriety by performing on popular Italian TV shows, and since then has collaborated with famed songwriters, as well as the famed director Franco Zeffirelli. Honing his craft further, the musician and singer has ultimately composed and scored motion picture soundtracks under the guidance of award-winning filmmaker Jamal Joseph.

His debut single "Prayer" released in 2019 highlights the songwriter's warm and confessional vocals brimming with such passion, and yet such delicate vibrato tones. Stefano's otherworldly vocal delivery glides with memorable melodies over intimate piano. The moving lyrics detail the act of loving again after hardship and disconnection. With comparisons to Sam Smith, Andrea Bocelli, and Michael Bublé, "Prayer" marked a graceful and exciting debut for this generational artist on the rise.

In Stefano's single "We Are The Power," the songwriter invites us all to take part in healing the world together. The glorious composition features soulful vocals, a soaring melody, and a vivacious chorus complete with a gospel choir for a most heartfelt demonstration of love, optimism, and vitality. "Find My Way" was born as a musical tribute to the Motown world that has been highly influential to Stefano's musical taste and sound since he was a young child. Thematically, the song was inspired by his mother, who raised Stefano to pursue big dreams and share his gifts with strength, patience, and heartfelt dedication. "False Horizon" is a festival inspired song featuring stylistic tangents of iconic California desert vintage, while "Don't Say Goodbye" is a song that puts a spotlight on second chances in life and relationships.

In his latest single, Stefano May channels intimate experiences of pain, plunging into life's hardest moments. Working alongside producer Chico Bennett, a hauntingly beautiful ballad called "Crazy" was born - a deeply reflective, desolate take on the dark corners of enduring devotion. Stefano's achingly raw demonstration of stirring vulnerability reaches deep into our psyche for a lingering expression of cathartic lament.

Stefano aims to bring people together through the power of music. By sharing his gifts, he empowers others to do the same. "Music is made to heal your soul. People find commonality in the music they listen to and every song has the right time and place for each of its listeners."

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.