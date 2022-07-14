Stars From SIX, A STRANGE LOOP, and WAITRESS Join Encore of BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT Next Week

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for the Encore Performance of last month's sold-out hit show, Broadway Sings Taylor Swift. On July 21 at 8pm, a cast of stars including Kyle Freeman (A Strange Loop), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Samantha Pauly (Six) and Stephanie Torns (Waitress) will belt out brand new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Taylor Swift, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

Also featured in the lineup are Shaunice Alexander (Bandstand), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Jade Jones (Beauty and the Beast), Allen René Louis, Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Gracie McGraw, Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman), Jo Ellen Pellman ("The Prom"), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Zak Resnick (Mamma Mia!), Nasia Thomas (Caroline, Or Change), and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Taylor Swift's award-winning albums, including "Shake it Off", "You Belong With Me", "Love Story" and "Blank Space". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). The Broadway Sings series, created in 2012, has given tribute to artists such as Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and most recently, Adele. More information, including details about the upcoming Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, and Beyoncé tributes, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185799®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sonyhall.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID if not sold out. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.