Spotlight KIDZ CABARET to Be Held Tonight at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Talented youngsters and teens will take the stage at the Spotlight KIDZ CABARET being held tonight, Sunday, July 30, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. This cabaret is one of several throughout the year that is hosted by Spotlight Kidz under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner. The cabarets bring together performers from throughout the country showcasing their talent on a New York City stage.

Broadway's Austin Elle Fisher, 10, who made her Broadway debut as "Natalie" in MRS. DOUBTFIRE, along with Lena Josephine Marano and Willow Seixas, are among the headliners in the cabaret.

Marano, 10, most recently took the stage as "Lucy" in the Off-Broadway production of THE GOODBYE GIRL and also played "Angelica" in the MET production of THE HOURS. She also was part of a Spotlight Kidz group that sang at Radio City Music Hall for the Rockettes CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR.

Eleven year old Seixas is a singer/songwriter who has released two original songs and has several more releasing this year along with her second EP album. Seixas will debut her new original "So Deceiving" singing it live for the first time. The song was written by Seixas and her music producer Dawn Elder.

Other outstanding performers include Alyssa Abate, Blake Donovan, Carl Eilers, Lillee Elkins, Ella Jane Francescon, Samantha Haas, Soleil Hall, Jackie Jackson, Avril Kagan, Annie Lane, Hayley Pezza, Tara Rajan, Paisley Rayle and Lillian West

This cabaret is produced by Sandy Kost-Sterner. Music Direction is by Rick Hip-Flores.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Show begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets, which are $25, will be available at the door. In addition to the ticket price, the Laurie Beechman Theatre has a $25 drink/food minimum per ticket.

The Spotlight Kidz program provides performance opportunities to youngsters and teenagers. Registration is being taken for the "Shining Stars" cabaret to be held in late August which is specifically for ages 10 and Under. The Spotlight Kidz also offers educational opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually.