Snir Yamin Set To Take The Stage At Arlene's Grocery This March

Alternative pop/rock singer-songwriter Snir Yamin is gearing up to grace the iconic Arlene's Grocery stage in NYC on March 26, 2024.

Get ready for a night of soul-stirring melodies as Snir promises to immerse the audience in his captivating sound, creating an unforgettable experience in one of the city's most legendary venues.

As a chart-topping artist, Snir Yamin brings his latest hit, "Aftermath," to the forefront of the performance, ensuring fans and newcomers alike are treated to the magic of live music. Join the crowd and witness the synergy of Yamin's lyrical prowess and magnetic stage presence, making this a night to remember in the heart of New York City's vibrant music scene.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure your spot for this unforgettable night by purchasing tickets here.