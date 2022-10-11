Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shana Farr to Present Three Performances of DREAM REALITY at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Oct. 11, 2022  

Multi award-winning performer Shana Farr will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 12, 20, and November 7 at 7pm with a new, one-woman show that explores dreams and faces reality. Known for her critically acclaimed songbook shows celebrating Julie Andrews; Barbara Cook; Noel Coward and Cole Porter (Bistro Award); Ms. Farr now brings her own story to the stage taking the audience on a musical journey through dreams unexpected, broken, and those yet to come.

With songs by Maury Yeston, Jule Styne, Comden & Green, The Sherman Brothers, Amanda McBroom, Carly Simon, Stephen Sondheim, and more, the evening is full of different musical colors and emotions that will touch everyone. We are all different, but we all dream.

"proves to be a first-rate actor, unafraid to take big risks, both vocally and physically. She does not hold back, and she is exciting to watch." - BistroAwards, NYC

Music Director/Arranger, Jon Weber has worked with Ms. Farr for over ten years, on three of her past shows and her album Out of the Shadows.

MORE ABOUT SHANA FARR

Shana is an award-winning supper club/cabaret/concert performer who has played venues such as Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall), Jazz at Lincoln Center (Rose Theater), Feinsteins at The Regency, Feinsteins/54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, and The Missouri Theatre as well as London's Crazy Coqs, The Pheasantry, and a special guest performance at Westminster Abbey to name a few.

She has performed leading roles in musical theater, operettas and plays. New York highlights are: Ruth in Blithe Spirit, Titania/Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Marion Paroo in The Music Man, Hanna Glawari in The Merry Widow, Miss Lucy in Sweet Bird of Youth, Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, Melissa Gardner in Love Letters, the title role of Princess Ida, Princess Margaret in The Student Prince, Mabel in The Pirates of Penzance, and Elsie Maynard in The Yeomen Of The Guard at venues including New York City Center, McCarter Theater, Rhynsburger Theatre, and with the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, amongst others. www.shanafarr.com

Instagram: @shanafarr; Facebook: @shananfarr

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Shana Farr in Dream Reality
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036)
Oct 12, 20 and Nov 12, 2022 at 7:00pm.

$25 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets https://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

Ph: (212) 695-6909.


