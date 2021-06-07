Shakina Nayfack Will Reopen Feinstein's/54 Below With WHATEVER GETS YOU THROUGH IT

Shakina Nayfack announced today that her performance re-opening night of Feinstein's/54 Below will feature new songs from a musical collaboration with Dan. G. Sells, composer of the West End hit "Everybody's Talking About Jamie." The two are writing music and lyrics for a new musical adaptation of Ed Graczyk's play "Come Back to the 5 and Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean," with a book by Ashley Robinson (book writer for Sells' forthcoming "Brokeback Mountain'' musical).

The 1976 Broadway play, which later became a Robert Altman film in 1982, starred Sandy Dennis, Cher, and Cathy Bates, and features a major transgender character, originally played on Broadway by Karen Black. The story is set in 1975 and follows a fan club of die-hard James Dean fans who meet on the 20th anniversary of his death to reconnect, opening old wounds and facing new ones.

"The play was ahead of its time insofar it's willingness to center a transgender character," states Nayfack. "These women are complex and profoundly well written, and it's a gift to be able to give them a new voice in song, especially Joanne."

The new songs, which were written between Nayfack and Sells intercontinentally during the COVID-19 shutdown, will be performed live for the first time on Thursday, June 17, at 9:45 pm, the first night that Feinstein's/54 reopens to audiences. Nayfack's evening of music, which she has titled Whatever Gets You Through It, will also feature original, never-before-heard songs that, according to Nayfack, "honor the heart's hard work of keeping faith and reawakening relationships." Jacob Yates music directs and Lauren Marcus ("Be More Chill") is a special guest.

Shakina Nayfack in "Whatever Gets You Through It" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 17, at 9:45 pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://www.54Below.com Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

