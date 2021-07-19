Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Announces New Home at The Cutting Room
The music, the laughs, the games, roasts, toasts and all-request fun you remember!
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos - the LONGEST RUNNING Dueling Pianos show in NYC history - is BACK! They have announced their new home venue: THE CUTTING ROOM NYC. Weekly residency begins 2022, with a FULL CALENDAR of POP-UP shows throughout NYC for 2021!
July 24 - Tailor Public House - 505 8th Ave. Doors 8pm
July 31 - The Cellar @ Gran Morsi - 22 Warren St. Doors 8pm
August 7 - The Cutting Room - 44 E. 32nd St. Doors at 930pm
August 21 - The Cutting Room - 44 E. 32nd St. Doors at 930pm
August 28 - Burgerology 320 West 36th St. Doors open at 8pm
MORE DATES ADDED EVERY WEEK!
Tickets are only $20-30!
The shows have LIMITED seating, so book yours NOW!
bit.ly/SRRshows for reservations!