Seth Bisen-Hersh Presents 700th Showcase Celebration at Don't Tell Mama

After 15 years, Seth Bisen-Hersh will produce, emcee and accompany his 700th weekly showcase at renowned midtown cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at 7PM.

To celebrate, Bisen-Hersh will be joined by 20 showcase alumni singing songs from his catalog. The concert will feature songs from off-Broadway's "Love Quirks", as well as songs from other projects including his new Broadway-aimed musical "The Secret Adversary" and "Malka", an upcoming short film based on his grandmother's Holocaust experience.

The featured singers include Colleen Broome, Sophie Brubaker, Kenedi Chriske, Bailey C. Elis, Sarah Gaines, Veronica Gilligan, Estelle Goodwin, Michael I. Haber, Samantha Hernandez, Nadia Hudson, Alice Jeanette Lambert, Maria Lane, Michaela Moore, Kaleb Sells, Bryan G. Smith, Zachary Spolan, Madeline Tam-Love, Maya Weber, Tina Wines, and Micah L. Young.

Bisen-Hersh won the BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Score for "Love Quirks" which just completed its 3 month run off-Broadway at the AMT Theater this summer. He has also written the score for "The Diamond as Big as the Ritz" which was a 2019 Finalist for the Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award, "Stanley's Party" which was at Manhattan Children's Theatre in 2010, "More to Love" which won the 2014 Award for Best Lyrics in the West Village Musical Theatre Festival, "The Spickner Spin" which won the 2004 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award, and "Meaningless Sex" which won the 2003 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award. He has also written and starred in 10 cabaret song cycles of his work: "And Then She Dumped Me", "The Gayest Straight Man Alive", "Meaningful Sex", "Neurotic Tendencies", "Why am I Not Famous Yet?", "Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write", "I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret", "If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow", "Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she's really naughty)" and his "Self-Isolation Song Cycle". He wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied 700 musical theatre talent showcases at Don't Tell Mama. In addition, he has published 3 books: a memoir, "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss" and two books of essays: "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", the latter which he turned into an audiobook and podcast (which just completed its 4th season). Also, he was a winner of 2019 & 2020 ASCAP Plus Awards. Finally, he's had multiple crossword puzzles published in the LA Times, Universal Crossword and soon to be the New York Times. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU.

Don't Tell Mama is at 343 W.46th St. The show has a $20 cover and a $20 food/drink minimum (which must include 2 drinks). Seats can be reserved at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201123®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F6963-seth-s-talent-showcase-10-25-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.