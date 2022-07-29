See Melissa Errico With Billy Stritch & More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

THE FOUR ALT WIVES OF KING HENRY VIII - AUGUST 1 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below this August because, for one-night-only, the four alternate queens of Broadway's hit musical SIX are LIVE! Hear the incredible Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke's jaw-dropping vocals on the music of legendary pop and R&B queens from throughout historemix. You loved them in SIX, and now you can sing along to your favourite queen's songs in Broadway's Living Room at The Four Alt Wives of King Henry VIII!

The band will include Kimi Hayes on guitar, Lee Mortti on bass, Elena Bonomo on drums, and music director Luke Williams (Speak Up!) on piano. Arrangements by Roberto Sinha (Hamilton), and Luke Williams.

Produced by Jared Trudeau & Benjamin Nissen

Associate Produced by Larissa Jiao

Note: This concert will not feature any songs from the musical SIX.

$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT COULTER'S GIVE MY REGARDS: A COMPETITION LIKE NO OTHER, FEAT. MARCY HEISLER, ZINA GOLDRICH, & MORE! - AUGUST 2 AT 7:00 PM

History is being made and you're invited to be part of it!

Scott Coulter's Give My Regards: A Competition Like No Other is once again looking for America's next big concert star. After a global search the contest's six finalists come together for the concert event that will determine the grand prize winner who will get the chance to perform with a major American orchestra. Each of the six finalists was mentored by a Broadway/cabaret star from the faculty of Spot-On Arts Academy including Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Klea Blackhurst (One of the Girls), Natalie Douglas (Tribute series), Jessica Hendy (Cats), and Anthony Murphy (The Devil Wears Prada). Who will be the next concert champion?

Featured contestants include Tove Holm, Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Matthew Skrovan, Hannah Verdi, Karen Wilkinson, and Samuel Wright.

Celebrity judges include Marcy Heisler, Zina Goldrich, Kelli Rabke, and Melvin Tunstall, III.

Celebrity performers include Scott Coulter and Jessica Hendy.

Joined by John Boswell on piano.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A REUNION FOR THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR OF RENT - AUGUST 3 AT 7:00 PM

The story never ends...the cast and band of the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour of RENT reunites at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Tommy Kaiser & Carly Heitner, RENT Reunited is a chance to hear the cast sing through their dream roles outside of RENT, as well as songs from the show one last time. With hits like "Take Me or Leave Me," come measure your life in love with the final touring cast of the Tony Award-winning musical RENT. We're over the moon for this one-night-only celebration!

Starring Elizabeth Adabale, Mathew Bautista, Coleman Cummings, Jaylon Crump, Alexandria Greene, Shafiq Hicks, Tommy Kaiser, Stephen Rochet Lopez, Lyndie Moe, Charlotte Odusanya, Thomas Purvis, Analise Rios, Aiyana Smash-Jackson, and J.T. Wood.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW - AUGUST 3 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, for the first time ever, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Featuring Brooke Beatty, Tara Bull, Michelle Cabot, Marc Cornes, Grace Flavien, Javier Garcia, Matt Hohmann, Coulby Jenkins, Alex Martins, Claire O'Neill, Luis Palomino, Austin Peak, Pier Lamia Porter, Macon Prickett, Eunice Rosario, and Gretchen Schneider.

$25 cover charge. $45 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO WITH BILLY STRITCH: SWING LESSONS - AUGUST 4-6 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on August 6 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Together Again! Tony Award® nominee Melissa Errico, the dazzling star of My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas, Les Misérables, and more, celebrates summertime with Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Stephen Sondheim, David Raksin, in tandem with the unforgettable cabaret and jazz artist Billy Stritch.

Every duo cabaret promises to be something different, but Swing Lessons really is - thanks to the glamour, sass, and class of the incomparable Melissa Errico and the irrepressible charm of Billy Stritch. Melissa comes from a Broadway background, Billy is a master of jazz. Together, they engage in a 'teach me tonight' tango, with Billy bringing the swing to Melissa and Melissa lifting up the sublime in Billy, each challenging the other to a new high in musicianship. Still aloft from their debut together as a duo with their brand-new lively holiday show last winter, this dazzling friendship takes them both to new sides of their talents and passion for music.

Singing from the American Songbook (with a touch of Legrand, and a soupcon of Sondheim), and using the inimitable storyteller style, that has made her a favorite among The New York Times contributors, Melissa will spin a few tales throughout the evening. She'll even tell why she loves that man Billy so much, how they both fell in love with music, and how these classic songs continue to unite us all.

What's more summer than a swing, either on a front porch or in an evening's music? This midsummer's dream of a concert promises to bring rocking joy to the entire family as we embrace the beauty and mischief of summer.

Joined by Tom Hubbard on bass.

$55 cover charge. $90-95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN MINNOCK - AUGUST 4 AT 9:30 PM

Vocalist John Minnock returns to 54 Below for a high energy jazz-infused show, celebrating the recent release of his 2022 album, Simplicity (on Dot Time Records). With him is special guest, NEA Jazz Master and Grammy-nominee saxophonist, Dave Liebman. Mr. Minnock performs re-imagined standards and original material from the album, with the new title song "Simplicity" by music industry legend, David Shire.

Simplicity is the follow-up to Mr. Minnock's acclaimed 2020 release Herring Cove, with material remaining faithful to and drawing from his background as a gay man and the LGBTQ community. Herring Cove also included a new song written for that album by David Shire, "After All These Years."

Minnock is the recipient of the 2019 HotHouse/Jazzmobile NYC Readers Best Male Vocalist award.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JORIAH KWAMÉ: [BLACK BOY JOY]FUL NOISE, FEAT. CHRISTY ALTOMARE, ISABELLE MCCALLA, & MORE! - AUGUST 5 AT 9:30 PM

Since he was a child, award-winning musical theater composer Joriah Kwamé has struggled with his voice. Is it too high? Does it say the right things? Is it too loud? Before writing the now-viral MT stand-alone, "Little Miss Perfect," (which won the inaugural 2019 Write Out Loud Contest) and starting to find success as a writer, Joriah had to find his voice through the many worlds he created to escape his stark reality as a neurodivergent black man in the midwest. Let him transport you into them through sarcasm-coated anecdotes, chocolate-covered melodies, and lyrics from the soul. Join him and some of Broadway's most exciting names as he makes a [Black Boy Joy]ful Noise.

Featuring Christy Altomare, Rachael Cell, Morgan Dudley, Diana Huey, Terrance Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Jay McKenzie, Nico Oliveri, DeAnne Stewart, and Brynn Williams.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - AUGUST 6 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction on August 20 by Ron Abel.

The August 6 performance will feature Rose Chamblee, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Isaiah Mayhew, Benjamin T. Swanson, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BARBIE, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO, TORY VAGASY, & MORE! - AUGUST 7 AT 7:00 PM

Come on, 54 Below, let's go party! Join us for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie™ movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from "Barbie™ as the Princess and the Pauper," "Barbie™ as the Island Princess," "Barbie™ and the Diamond Castle," and more! Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun!

Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith, with music direction by Austin Pogrob. Assistant production by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio.

Featuring Cara Rose DiPietro, Mia Cherise Hall, Sejal Joshi, Anna Chase Lanier, Devi Peot, Molly Russo, Austin Pogrob, Jillian Michelle Smith, Sasha Spitz, Abigail Tucker, Tory Vagasy. and our #54SingsBarbieContest winners Regina Brown, Callie Henrysen, Jacob Tyler Kent, Ashley Oviedo, and Brenna Patzer.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TASTE OF PARADISE: CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF MEAT LOAF & JIM STEINMAN, FEAT. MAX BARTOS & MORE! - AUGUST 7 AT 9:30 PM

Wonderful Crazy Night presents a special preview of A Taste of Paradise: Celebrating the Songs and Legacy of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman. Backed by the Wonderful Crazy Night Band and fronted by Chris Clark and Broadway's own Max Bartos (Sing Street). Vocalists include Samm Sclafani, Lauren Bradley, Steve Ryan (The Legendary Pot Roast), John Doboe, and Mikala Corrado (All Revved Up). Also on the guest list will be Karine Hannah - performing a fan-favorite Steinman gem. It's sure to be a Wonderful Crazy Night.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

LIVESTREAM | THE FOUR ALT WIVES OF KING HENRY VIII August 1 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $25

LIVESTREAM | 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW August 3 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15

LIVESTREAM | MELISSA ERRICO WITH BILLY STRITCH: SWING LESSONS August 6 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.