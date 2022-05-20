See Andrew Barth Feldman, Lillias White & More Next Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN: PARK MAP - MAY 20,22,23,& 25 AT 7 PM

The May 23 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Following his sold-out run, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical") brings his award-winning show back to Feinstein's/54 Below, equipped with even more knowledge about his very specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map hilariously details the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Park Map features various musical styles, original music, and yelling about Superstar Limo.

"Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map is about as intimate a piece of cabaret theatre as can be found. It would be a shame if as many people didn't see Park Map while they had the chance." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

"...a show that hinted at the great, big, beautiful tomorrow in store for this gifted young artist." - Curtis M. Wong, Huffington Post

"I'm Waldo, the spirit of 3D." - Waldo, Muppet Vision 3D

$75 cover charge. $95-$115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WORK IN PROGRESS: THE NEXT GENERATION OF NEW WRITERS - MAY 23 AT 9:30 PM

What's more fun than gathering in Broadway's Living Room to celebrate new writers? Join us for a salon at Feinstein's/54 Below as young artists gather together and share their work with the world. Every Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Fields, and Lin-Manuel Miranda started somewhere and you never know which one of these talents will write the next chapter in musical theatre history. Grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy what the next generation of musical theatre writers has to offer!

Work In Progress: The Next Generation of New Writers will feature songs written by Vaibu Mohan and Zachary Catron, Benny James, Aliza Sotsky and Julio Vaquero, Luke Enders and M.D. Schaffer, Miranda Holliday and Ross Andrew Cohen, Anna Marcus-Hecht and Maria Elizabeth White, Nay Harris and Raiah Rofsky, Danielle Koenig and Justin Cook, Thalia Ranjbar and Kat Cartusciello, Mason McDowell and Abbie Goldberg, Ella Sodam Yoon and Deniz Demirkurt, Chloe Geller , Billy Recce, Momo Akashi and Ben Ginsberg, Rachel Covey, Peyton Marion and Caitlin Thomas, Topher Paolucci, and Alex Kaouris.

Featuring Joseph Allen, Parnia "Nyx" Ayari, Sojourner Brown , Leana Rae Concepcion, Mia Cherise Hall, Sara James, Shun Kanazawa, Kyra Kennedy, Phoebe Koyabe, Ashley LaLonde, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rachel Lloyd, Charlotte Maltby, Jessie Jo Pauley, Kathlynn Rodin, Shana Sisk, Katelyn Walsh, Tatiana Wechsler, Dani Weiner, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN OFFICER AND A SHOWCASE, FEATURING THE TOURING CAST OF AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN - MAY 24 AT 7 PM

An Officer and a Showcase: Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Matt Kunkel (The Sound of Music at The Muny), Dan Lipton (The Last Ship), and Patricia Wilcox (Motown the Musical) have created a stage adaptation of An Officer and a Gentleman that is currently on tour. Many of its young cast members entered show business during the pandemic: canceled college showcases, postponed first jobs, challenging Covid protocols.

The An Officer and a Gentleman creative team is mounting a showcase to introduce the industry to these bright young artists, singing '80s songs and backed by the show's rocking band. Come meet these future Broadway stars and support a good cause in the process: all artists' proceeds will benefit the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Hosted by Tony Award® nominee Beth Malone.

Featuring Zare Anguay, David Wayne Britton, William Warren Carver, Emily Louise Franklin, Amanda Rose Gabriel, Kyler Hershman, Joey Ledonio, Nathaniel D. Lee, Cameron Loyal, Mia Massaro, Nicole Morris, Andryi Nahirniak, Mary Nikols, Blake Sauceda, Elise Shangold, Kevin David Stevens, Shelly Verden, Amaya White, Wes Williams, and Jillian Worthing.

Joined by Mark Binns, Nathan Dame, Jenny Giammanco, Dan Lipton, Lucy Ritter, Julia Sunay, and Demetri Wolfe.

$75 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! J. OCONER NAVARRO: BREATHE, IN CONCERT FEAT. ALI EWOLDT, DEVIN ILAW, & MORE! - MAY 24 AT 9:30 PM

Missed the sold-out run downtown? Come hear songs from BREATHE by Jonathan Larson Award Winner J. Oconer Navarro, whose new musical - created with an All-Star-All-Filipinx team - honors Filipino Frontline Healthcare Workers. Directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad and Music Directed by Justin Ramos, the evening will also preview songs from Navarro's newest work F.L.I.P.ped and features a cast of Filipinx royalty! Come celebrate AAPI Heritage month - and J.'s milestone birthday - at this one-night only extravaganza.

Featuring Frenie Acoba, Gabbie Ballesteros, Brianna Clark, Emy Coligado, Andrew Cristi, Kristian Espiritu, Ali Ewoldt, Sabrina Gottlieb, Olivia Hellman, Devin Ilaw, Brian Jose, Kaylee Kaleinani, JP Moraga, Nik Mucha, Nacho Tambunting, and Bella Villanueva

Directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad. Music Direction by Justin Ramos. Collaborators also include Isabella Dawis, A. Rey Pamatmat, Ralph B. Peña, & Ren Dara Santiago. BREATHE was co-conceived and originally Directed by Orlando Pabotoy. BREATHE is inspired by the project and exhibit by ROSEM MORTON, commissioned by Photoville and Friends of the Philippines Society USA for the 2021 Photoville Festival in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MEGAN LOUGHRAN AND THE LATE NIGHT SNACKS - MAY 25 AT 9:30 PM

Megan Loughran, cast member of the recent national tour of Falsettos and champion of NYC's Cabaret Showdown, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Megan Loughran and The Late Night Snacks. Part standup act, part no-joke concert, this hybrid show features music ranging from "Yesterday" by The Beatles to "Tomorrow" from Annie, and likely a song or two about, ya know, "Today." Megan combines the energy of a late night host with a leading lady in a way that keeps her audiences simultaneously on their toes and drinking heavily. Don't miss the performer one reviewer called both "foul-mouthed" and "gentle."

Featuring Tony Award® winner Victoria Clark and Teddy Yudain.

Music direction by Dan Pardo. Directed by Ethan Heard.

The band will feature Nate Huvard on guitar, Jeremy Lowe on drums, and Matt Scharfglass on bass.

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LILLIAS WHITE: DIVINE SASS, A TRIBUTE TO THE DIVINE ONE - SARAH VAUGHAN - MAY 26,27,& 28 7 PM

Divine Sass takes you on a journey through the life, times, and music of "the Divine One," Sarah Vaughan, from her remarkable win at the world famous Apollo Theater Amateur Night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renowned musicians who've ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like "Misty," "The Man I Love," and "If You Could See Me Now," among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance. Enjoy Divine Sass!

Lillias White is internationally-recognized for her work on both the stage and screen. Her performance in Cy Coleman's Broadway musical The Life won her the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for a second Tony Award for her brilliant work in Fela! Additional Broadway credits include: Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. Lillias received the Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards on "Sesame Street," and is beloved by audiences around the world for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney's animated feature Hercules.

$65 cover charge. $105-$110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL, FEAT. ALEXIS RICHELLE & MORE! - MAY 26 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an exciting night of new theater, featuring a concert of the BroadwayWorld-featured new musical, Catching Fireflies. Written by new queer composer Bella Faye and arranged by Adam Gloc and John Arlan Banes, Catching Fireflies is a show of musical theater vignettes that explore the queer experience in relationship to the human mind and body. It focuses on a Philly friend group stuck at a Waffle House pre-pandemic, and each of their journeys through the year, only to arrive back where they started - but with a slightly new outlook on life. Join us for an exploration on love, sexuality, and identity through song, and a perspective on the lifelong adventure of connecting with your truest self.

Featuring Mia Cherise Hall, Gabbi McCarren, Alexis Richelle, Elena Faverio, Shane Gillespie, and Becca Adams Weinberg.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATT COPLEY: BROADWAY DOES PUNK - MAY 27 AT 9:30 PM

Matt Copley is the creator and star of the viral TikTok series Broadway Does Punk. His popular video series features songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, and more. Matt makes his Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut, putting an acoustic Pop-punk spin on your favorite Broadway songs.

Featuring Hank Von Kolnitz, with Joe Ragnone and Gavin Langley in the band.

Produced by Ashley Ryan.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. RYAN KNOWLES & MORE - MAY 28 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

This performance will feature Ryan Knowles and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge. $80-90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. SARAH RICE & MORE! - MAY 29 AT 7 PM

The performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more.

Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party! Music direction by John Fischer.

The performance on May 29 will feature Marquee Five, Eric Michael Gillett, Doug Jabara, Stearns Matthews, Julie Reyburn, Kate Shindle, Lucia Spina, Lumiri Tubo, and special guest Sarah Rice.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AGAINST THE WALL: THE SONGS OF ZACH SPOUND, FEAT. CARRIE ST. LOUIS & MORE! - MAY 29 AT 9:30 PM

Join us as award-winning rock composer Zach Spound makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a concert of world premieres, as well as songs from Leap (NMI/Disney New Voices award), What The F*ck Is Going On, and a suite from his new, anatomical actor-musician musical, In This Body. With songs ranging from alt rock to funk to heavy metal, and characters from a crazed Sondheim superfan to a rock band made up of human organs, don't miss this one-of-a-kind concert by one of musical theatre's most daring writers.

Featuring Lauren "Elle" Baez, Kendra Jo Brook, Mike Cefalo, Roderick Lawrence, Alex Nee, Carrie St. Louis, Sarah Shaiman, Michael Williams, and more to be announced soon!

Directed by Kenneth Ferrone.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN: PARK MAP - May 23 at 7:00pm / Tickets $25

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - May 29 at 7:00pm / Tickets $25

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

