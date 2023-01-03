Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

The performance is on Thursday, January 26th at 7pm.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Recently named by The Broadway Radio Show as one of the Top 10 Vocalist Recordings of 2022, The Mario 101!, returns to The Green Room 42 for a special encore performance.

MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer, Sean Patrick Murtagh recently released his debut album celebrating the Mario Lanza Songbook creating a lot of buzz and warming a lot of hearts. Don't miss your chance to not only experience these songs live and in person, but also hear Sean Patrick talk more about the inspiration behind the album at The Green Room 42, Thursday, January 26th at 7pm.

A beautiful evening of nostalgia, romance, and old Hollywood charm is what Murtagh brings to the stage, with everything from Broadway to opera to Neapolitan classics and so much more, both the concert and the album are sure to capture your heart and sweep you off your feet. Yasuhiko Fukuoka serves as music director.

Tickets are available for purchase: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216881®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FHJVIGSna10rmyVGqKGfa%2F1674777600000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC and two BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage & screen and intimate cabaret rooms. He is a determined and driven actor and singer with a passion for storytelling- from Pantsless Living Room Concerts to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. Sean Patrick's TV/film credits include, Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits: Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at Martuni's in San Francisco. Sean Patrick's debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

Yasuhiko Fukuoka is a versatile pianist and in-demand composer who is recognized both onstage and off for his virtuosic talents. His emotional, story-driven music has captivated audiences throughout the world. His works have appeared at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes Court Métrage, spanning many genres of music from orchestral to electronica. His credits include TV, film, theater, industrial videos, and concert pieces. They have been played in North America, Central America, Europe and Asia. He has performed at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Steinway Hall, Berklee Performance Center, Festival de Cannes, and many other venues. Notably Yvonne Ng's film 'Cloud-Kumo', for which Fukuoka wrote original music, won the 2016 Student Academy Award.




December 31, 2022

